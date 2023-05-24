Hundreds of Drones to Take Over Gloria Molina Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party

Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party 3-D drone show!



Gloria Molina Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, is reinventing Downtown L.A.’s largest free Fourth of July celebration. For the first time in the park’s 10-year history, an incredible drone show—not traditional fireworks—will light up the night sky. The high-tech display will be comprised of 500 remote-controlled drones programmed to form larger-than-life 3-D representations flying above The Music Center, located directly across the street from the park. Provided by Grizzly Entertainment, the dynamic 12-minute drone show will be orchestrated to a special playlist of Hip-Hop music curated by The Beat Junkies’ co-founder DJ J Rocc as an homage to the revolutionary music genre’s 50th anniversary and its powerful influence on the park’s many community partners, including L.A.-based performers, collectives and organizations.



“The dedicated staff of Gloria Molina Grand Park and The Music Center are forward-thinkers who continually strive to create fun, unique and unforgettable experiences for Angelenos and visitors of all ages, and Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party is a prime example,” said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. “A spectacular drone show is going to elevate the legacy of Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party and set it apart from all other celebrations in the county. Join us this 4th of July at Gloria Molina Grand Park as we create buzz, literally, with hundreds of drones and light up Downtown L.A.’s night sky like never before—it will leave all of us in awe!”



L.A.’s ultimate July 4th neighborhood party will be spread across the six city blocks that comprise Gloria Molina Grand Park. Attendees are welcome to bring a picnic or enjoy a variety of delectable food and snack options for purchase from L.A.’s favorite gourmet food trucks, including tacos, barbecue, burgers, vegan, desserts and more. Alcohol is not permitted in the park and will not be sold at the event. For a complete list of Gloria Molina Grand Park’s prohibited items and activities, visit grandparkla.org.



Gates to Gloria Molina Grand Park open at 4:00 p.m. Attendees may access the park’s grounds through four specially marked entrances:



Olive and 1st Streets

Hill and Temple Streets

Main and 1st Streets

Hill and 1st Streets



“On the heels of the park’s momentous 10th anniversary in 2022, Gloria Molina Grand Park is excited to celebrate another milestone: the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop. The park is proud to acknowledge Hip-Hop’s deep influence on the many artists, performances and experiences that The Music Center’s park team has curated over the past decade. It will be an honor to show our appreciation of all that Hip-Hop has contributed to L.A.’s music scene and culture,” said Robert Gonzalez, newly appointed director of Gloria Molina Grand Park. “As we look forward to the park’s next 10 years, we are paving the way to a new era of signature events at the park for everyone. The park, as always, will be the best place in L.A. to celebrate July 4th with amazing music, top entertainment, food, friends and family. Our 3-D drone show will be icing on the cake!”



The nearly six-hour festivity geared for the whole family—and their four-legged friends—includes music performances on two stages showcasing L.A.’s global and diverse sounds. The lineup for the Backyard Stage (the park’s lawn next to City Hall, between Broadway and Spring Street) includes DJ Ethos; a talented cohort of local youth musicians known as The Harmony Project; dance troupe The GR818ers; and triple headliners: legendary Hip-Hop artist Bahamadia and famed DJ Cut Chemist with rapper Chali 2na. Backyard Stage host Maya Jupiter presents ARTIVISTA, featuring Medusa, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Jessa Calderon, who are planning a few surprises related to Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary!



Not to be outdone, the Front Yard Stage (the park’s Performance Lawn between Grand Avenue and Hill Street) will feature some of L.A.’s most popular DJs—The Beat Junkies, Institute of Sound and The Ladies of Sound—turning up the bass all night long.