Hudson Theatre Works Presents SNOW WHITE AND THE 7 DWARFS

By: Nov. 07, 2023

HUDSON THEATRE WORKS presents SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS by Maurice Berger, Saturday, November 11th at 2:00pm & 3:30pm and Sunday, November 12th at 12:00pm.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with only three characters? Impossible? Not with this enchanting play. The three characters in the play include an unusual "blonde" Snow White, a wicked Queen, and a 'Stage Manager' who multi-tasks as narrator, director, mirror, huntsman, and handsome prince. The children in the audience take all of the additional roles playing the trees in the forest, the sun, the rain, and, of course, the dwarfs! It is the ultimate in interactive children's theatre.

Featuring: Danielle Cornell, Janna Epstein, and John Fraissinet. Directed by Beatrice Esteban- Messina,

HTW's Children's Stage Project focuses on performances that target young audiences and their families. Using folk stories, fairy tales, and historical events we aim to inspire children to dream, to think, and ultimately connect with other people and ideas.

The CSP encourages young audiences to let their creativity and curiosity thrive. We want to instill a love for theatre in the hearts of the children so that they become the future performers and "theatre aficionados."

Tickets: $5.00 / For children of all ages,



Recommended For You