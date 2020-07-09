Hub Performing Arts School Launches Online Academy
Grow your skills online with Hub Performing Arts online academy. Work with amazing instructors and Broadway Guest Artists and other students from around the nation. Take a single class or enroll in the academy for weekly or monthly class opportunities. Take advantage of online production opportunities as well.
Free master class with Broadway's Beautiful: Carole King's Alex Hairston Wednesday, July 15th, 3:30-4:30CT. Register online to receive Zoom code.
