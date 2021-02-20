HowlRound and LA Writers Center Present A Live Online Reading Of Marquis Ewing's VILLAINS

LA Writers Center presents a free online reading of "Villains" by Marquis Ewing as a part of their "Breathe" online play reading series, which will live stream on the global, commons-based, peer-produced HowlRound TV network at Howlround.tv beginning Saturday 27 February 2021 at 11 a.m. PDT (San Francisco, UTC-7) / 1 p.m. CDT (Chicago, UTC-5) / 2 p.m. EDT (New York, UTC-4).

LAWC is partnering with HowlRound to present "Breathe," an online play reading series designed to advance these stories. They are presenting one reading a month through the end of the year.

"Villains", is directed by Susan Dalian, and stars Marc Ewing as Omar and Narrator, Kyle Mattocks as Gerald, Graham Sibley as Jeff, Vera Cherny as Lizavyeta Ivanovna, Matthew Fox as Doug and

Alyse Marie reading stage directions.

When three New York actors (two black and one white), become disillusioned by Hollywood's lack of racial diversity, they plan to make their own production, only to find themselves becoming victims of their very own destructive biases and interests.