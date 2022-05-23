Howard Fine Acting Studio Presents THE ECSTASY OF VICTORIA WOODHULL

Reach across the mortal plane to meet the brazen and irrepressible Suffragette (whom you probably have never heard of) who was the First Woman to run for President of the United States in 1872 in The Ecstasy of Victoria Woodhull. Join our modern clairvoyant, Celeste, in an immersive seance where she endeavors to bring back Victoria's spirit to learn her full story.

Conceived by wife and husband duo Ashley Ford (Performer/Producer) and Theo Salter (Writer/Producer), The Ecstasy of Victoria Woodhull was born out of the #MeToo movement and the desire to tell the story of this heroic and near forgotten American woman who rose from rags to riches - despite no formal education, and then peddled out by her snake oil salesman father as a Child Clairvoyant. She eventually became the first woman to run for President, the first woman to address Congress, and ran her own Wall Street firm and liberal newspaper.

Originally presented at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival as "The Terrible Legend of Victoria Woodhull", the production received rapt audience and professional reviews ("Exciting, fresh and ready to be devoured" -All About The Stage, Mary Montoro). The show then went on to perform in New York for a one night, sold out engagement on Theatre Row. While the show was unfortunately shelved due to the Pandemic, Owl & the Pussycat is thrilled to have it brought back with a new and sensational production team for the Hollywood Fringe Festival, followed by 26 shows in New York City and Edinburgh this Summer.

Presented by: Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company. Written by: Theo Salter. Directed by: Sean Harris. Performed by: Ashley Ford. Sound Design by: Nina Field. Costume Design by: Raven Ong.

Howard Fine Acting Studio 1320 N Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028. Running Friday, June 3rd, 2022 @ 8:00 PM - Thursday, June 23rd @ 7:00 PM. Learn more at http://hff22.co/7523. Recommended Admission age: 12+