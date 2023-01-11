Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Holocaust Survivor Gabriella Y. Karin To Appear At Talk Back Of Return Engagement Of Latinx THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

Gabriella Karin, a Holocaust survivor, is dedicated to educating young people in schools, at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, and the Museum of Tolerance.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Holocaust Survivor Gabriella Y. Karin To Appear At Talk Back Of Return Engagement Of Latinx THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

Holocaust survivor, Gabriella Y. Karin, will be the special guest at Talk Backs following all three performances of the limited return engagement of the LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank. Spectrum News 1 anchor, Tara Lynn Wagner moderates two Talk Backs after the student morning shows, Thursday January 19 & Friday January 20, both at 10am.

This production is once again directed by Stan Zimmerman, who helmed all five iterations of the play (Dorie Theatre/Complex Hollywood, September 2018 and January/February 2019, Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills, October 2019 and the November 2019 Chutzpah Festival in Vancouver, Canada).

Gabriella Karin, a Holocaust survivor, is dedicated to educating young people in schools, at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, and the Museum of Tolerance. She has been invited to schools, synagogues, youth camps, and many other events to help students to students to understand the history of the Holocaust so it should not repeat again. Besides her artwork, Gabriella wrote a book, entitled "Trauma, Memory and the Art of Survival". For further information: www.gabriellakarin.com

Tara Lynn Wagner is a multimedia journalist and anchor with Spectrum News 1. She's interviewed politicians and world leaders and traveled to Japan where she filmed a series of reports called "Trending in Tokyo." The series won the New York Press Club Award for Best Feature Reporting. A New York native, Tara Lynn fell in love with theatre as a very young child when she saw her first Broadway show. Since arriving in LA, she has devoted herself to covering local theatre and the arts. Her work has been nominated for a number of awards including LA Press Club's National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Zimmerman is a writer/director/producer and has worked on such classic TV series as The Golden Girls, Roseanne and Gilmore Girls. Last summer, he made his Off-Broadway directing debut with Hyprov (Daryl Roth Theatre). This current production of The Diary of Anne Frank is produced by Pop-Up Playhouse, Tracey Rooney, Wilson Cruz, The Burbank Human Relations Council and the Rosenthal Family Foundation. Returning cast members include Emiliano Torres, Aris Alvarado, Rebecca Asquino, Mariangelica Cuervo, Charlie Farrell, David Gurrola, Nikki Mejia, Danny Pardo, Raquenel, and Genesis Ochoa as Anne Frank.

Both student shows are sold out. Tickets available for the Thursday January 19 @7:30pm show. The Colony Theatre is located a 555. N. Third, Burbank, CA 91502.




Grammy Winner Christian McBride Launches JAZZ AT NAZ At The Soraya Photo
Grammy Winner Christian McBride Launches JAZZ AT NAZ At The Soraya
The Soraya, a new epicenter for jazz in L.A., launches its second annual Jazz at Naz Festival with five nights of the best of Jazz performances kicking off on Thu, Feb 2 with Christian McBride's “The Movement Revisited: a Musical Portrait of Four Icons.”
Jonathan Larsons TICK, TICK... BOOM! to Open ICTs 2023 Embracing The Future Season Photo
Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK... BOOM! to Open ICT's 2023 'Embracing The Future' Season
Before there was Rent, there was tick, tick... BOOM!. International City Theatre will open its 2023 'Embracing the Future' season with a pop/rock musical by Jonathan Larson about the courage it takes to follow one's dreams.
Samantha Shays MOTHER MELANCHOLIA To Screen At Dance Camera West Film Festival Photo
Samantha Shay's MOTHER MELANCHOLIA To Screen At Dance Camera West Film Festival
On January 20, 2023 at 7pm, Samantha Shay's short film Mother Melancholia will screen as part of Dance Camera West film festival at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre.
Kentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next Month Photo
Kentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next Month
​​​​​​​Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy written and directed by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. 

More Hot Stories For You


Kentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next MonthKentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next Month
January 11, 2023

​​​​​​​Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy written and directed by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. 
Long Beach Symphony Presents Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 In G Minor in FebruaryLong Beach Symphony Presents Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 In G Minor in February
January 11, 2023

On Saturday, February 4, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will rouse audiences with Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Vivaldi's Four Seasons, a group of four violin concertos embodying each season of the year.   
Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP For One Night OnlyPublic Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP For One Night Only
January 11, 2023

They say third time's a charm, and we're crossing all of our limbs that the adage is correct. At long last, we're so excited to proudly present the rescheduled 'The Best of Public Breakup' at 7:30 on January 26th at The Broadwater, in Los Angeles.
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents Pianist Ying LiThe Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents Pianist Ying Li
January 10, 2023

Twenty-four-year-old Chinese pianist Ying Li will make her Malibu recital debut Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Raitt Recital Hall on the campus of Pepperdine University.
Young LA Theatre Artists Produce A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF WALT DISNEYYoung LA Theatre Artists Produce A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF WALT DISNEY
January 10, 2023

Producers Brian Eckert and Sidne Phillips bring this new production of acclaimed playwright Lucas Hnath's play A Public Reading of an Unproduced Screenplay about the Death of Walt Disney to the Zephyr Theatre this month.
share