Holocaust Survivor Gabriella Y. Karin To Appear At Talk Back Of Return Engagement Of Latinx THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

Holocaust survivor, Gabriella Y. Karin, will be the special guest at Talk Backs following all three performances of the limited return engagement of the LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank. Spectrum News 1 anchor, Tara Lynn Wagner moderates two Talk Backs after the student morning shows, Thursday January 19 & Friday January 20, both at 10am.

This production is once again directed by Stan Zimmerman, who helmed all five iterations of the play (Dorie Theatre/Complex Hollywood, September 2018 and January/February 2019, Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills, October 2019 and the November 2019 Chutzpah Festival in Vancouver, Canada).

Gabriella Karin, a Holocaust survivor, is dedicated to educating young people in schools, at the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, and the Museum of Tolerance. She has been invited to schools, synagogues, youth camps, and many other events to help students to students to understand the history of the Holocaust so it should not repeat again. Besides her artwork, Gabriella wrote a book, entitled "Trauma, Memory and the Art of Survival". For further information: www.gabriellakarin.com

Tara Lynn Wagner is a multimedia journalist and anchor with Spectrum News 1. She's interviewed politicians and world leaders and traveled to Japan where she filmed a series of reports called "Trending in Tokyo." The series won the New York Press Club Award for Best Feature Reporting. A New York native, Tara Lynn fell in love with theatre as a very young child when she saw her first Broadway show. Since arriving in LA, she has devoted herself to covering local theatre and the arts. Her work has been nominated for a number of awards including LA Press Club's National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Zimmerman is a writer/director/producer and has worked on such classic TV series as The Golden Girls, Roseanne and Gilmore Girls. Last summer, he made his Off-Broadway directing debut with Hyprov (Daryl Roth Theatre). This current production of The Diary of Anne Frank is produced by Pop-Up Playhouse, Tracey Rooney, Wilson Cruz, The Burbank Human Relations Council and the Rosenthal Family Foundation. Returning cast members include Emiliano Torres, Aris Alvarado, Rebecca Asquino, Mariangelica Cuervo, Charlie Farrell, David Gurrola, Nikki Mejia, Danny Pardo, Raquenel, and Genesis Ochoa as Anne Frank.

Both student shows are sold out. Tickets available for the Thursday January 19 @7:30pm show. The Colony Theatre is located a 555. N. Third, Burbank, CA 91502.