Holocaust Museum LA to Present Inaugural Online Auction to Benefit Education to Fight Antisemitism and Bigotry

Holocaust Museum LA will present its first ever online auction benefiting the museum's work to educate about the critical lessons and continued social relevance of the Holocaust.

Featuring items from the worlds of entertainment, sports and luxury travel, the auction is now open and will remain open until 9 p.m. (PDT) Monday, May 22, 2023. Notable items include:

· A signed vinyl copy of Beyoncé's "Renaissance" album.

· A flag from the 2020 Genesis Golf Invitational signed by the entire field (including Tiger Woods)

· Madonna and Chainsmokers concert tickets.

Additional items are:

· Hotel stays at the famous Dorchester in London, the Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid, the world-class Terranea Resort in Palos Verdes and the Waldorf Astoria and L'Ermitage hotels in Beverly Hills.

· Sports memorabilia includes items signed by Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, members of the LA Kings, LA Lakers, and Bayern Munich soccer teams.

· Live experiences include tickets to Championship Sunday at the 2023 U.S. Golf Open as well as suites and game tickets to the Dodgers, Lakers, LA Clippers and LA Kings games.

· Electronics, including Vizio televisions, are also available.

The auction is a companion to the museum's inaugural Building Bridges Golf Classic, a daylong event featuring the tournament, a golf clinic with Hall of Famer Amy Alcott, and a cocktail reception, Monday, May 22, at El Caballero Country Club.

To see the full range of auction items and bid, visit https://biddingforgood.com/AvYuh.

More information on the Building Bridges Golf Classic can be found at https://holocaustmuseumla.org/post/inaugural-building-bridges-golf-classic-may-2023.