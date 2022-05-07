Hollywood Fringe Festival Sees World Premiere of MOTHER GRACE

Do you agree that God's love can redeem us all - and do you think it's a good thing if so? Mother Grace, written by dynamic playwright Aditya Putcha, whose debut Inversion performed to sold-out audiences at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2017, and directed by Stephen Juhl, Edinburgh Fringe Festival veteran, asks the tough questions. This timely play builds on the strength of the #MeToo movement while asking timeless and universal questions. Mother Grace opens June 4th at 1:30 pm at the Stephanie Feury Studio at 5636 Melrose Ave., Hollywood CA 90038.

Written by Aditya Putcha. Directed by Stephen Juhl. Starring: Sydney Grey, Leslie Foumberg, Charlotte FrÃ¸yland, Julia Linger, Tristan Meyers, Linda Nile, Wade Oxford, Richard Page, and Christine Viviers.



PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturday June 4, 2022, 1:30 PM

Friday June 10, 2022, 6:00 PM

Sunday June 12, 2022, 2:00 PM

Thursday June 23, 2022, 9:30 PM

Sunday June 26, 2022, 12:00 PM

Video On Demand tickets are also available.

Running time: 90 minutes

Tickets are $15.00 (Discounts available for sex workers and religious professionals). Ticket link is available at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7085. Admission is for ages 16+.

The protagonist, Linus Stephenson, has a heart of gold and has touched countless lives during his decades of ministry work. He proudly attributes his effect on people to the healing influence of God, who turned him from an abused little boy and tormented young man into a pillar of the community. Yet there is much we do not know. Even as Linus uses the Lord's strength to aid a traumatized young congregant, he realizes he may have entered a battle in which even his spiritual mother cannot help him. Yet if she can, does he deserve it?

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION:

Aditya Putcha (Writer, Producer) has spent years working at movie studios, possessing degrees from UCLA, Berkeley, and USC. However, when an experience made him feel, "This was like a LaBute play with the genders reversed," he wrote about it and discovered his artistic gift. That play, Inversion, starring him, was staged at the 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Meanwhile, an intense emotional time period in his life made him think, "This needs to be my second play," leading to Mother Grace. He bled onto the page as much as anyone ever has, and can't wait to hear the first-ever audience reaction!

Stephen Juhl (Director) is a 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival veteran, having directed Boundaries. That only scratches the surface of his many years in theatre as a director, actor, and tech manager. He has participated in the Hollywood Fringe Festival many times and, upon meeting Aditya at a 2018 party, discovered the joint love of theatre that has already led to years of collaboration. Stephen also will be part of the chorus at the LA Opera this May and June, belongs to the Screen Actors Guild, is a client of the Luxe Talent Agency, and was recently in a nationwide commercial.

Twitter: @MotherGraceHFF

Instagram: @sadityadx