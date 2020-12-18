Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival Releases 2020 Complete Winners List

The organizers behind the 5th annual Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival are thrilled to announce the 2020 Comedy Winners. The first-ever virtual edition of the festival streamed exclusively on the new platform Bitpix from December 11-18, 2020, and had over 30 screenplays and 130 comedic short films in various categories in competition.

This year's virtual Awards Ceremony was hosted by H.R. Cole, TV Host, Producer, and Founder of inDtv | inDspotlight Television. Casey Feigh's film BEGINNER'S LUCK took home the Grand Prize, as well as Best Spoof. The comedic short stars Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy), Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), and Mary Holland (Happiest Season). Patrick Norman won Best Feature Script for his screenplay DERBY DOLLS.

Complete Winners List (listed in alphabetical order):

Best Alternative: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE INTERVIEW - Terence Digan

Best Cringe: HOW COUNTRIES FIGHT THEIR WARS - Thomas Loopstra, Maurice Baltissen

Best Dark Comedy: PHONE STACK - Cami Delavigne

Best Feature Script: DERBY DOLLS - Patrick Norman

Best Film Grand Prize: BEGINNER'S LUCK - Casey Feigh

Best Horror: OVERKILL - Alex Montilla

Best International: MISTER CACHEMIRE - louri Paille

Best Rom Com: 100% - Emma Miranda Moore

Best Short Screenplay: THE CUCK - Christopher Guerrero, John Wyatt

Best Spoof: BEGINNER'S LUCK - Casey Feigh

Best Student: GO FOR ALAYNA - Madeleine Quarm

Best TV Pilot: BORDER PATROL - John Lopez

Best Web Series: AVOCADO TOAST THE SERIES - Sam Coyle

Honorable Mention: AN UNCOMFORTABLE WOMAN - Meghan Ross

TV Comedy Pilot Screenplay: CAKEHOLE pilot - Imogen Comrie

Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival's 2021 edition will take place April 22-25, 2021. Early Deadline ends today, December 18 and filmmakers can submit here. For more information on Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival please visit: hollywoodcomedyshortsfilmfest.com