Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival Releases 2020 Complete Winners List
Casey Feigh took home the Best Film Grand Prize for his comedic short BEGINNER'S LUCK.
The organizers behind the 5th annual Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival are thrilled to announce the 2020 Comedy Winners. The first-ever virtual edition of the festival streamed exclusively on the new platform Bitpix from December 11-18, 2020, and had over 30 screenplays and 130 comedic short films in various categories in competition.
This year's virtual Awards Ceremony was hosted by H.R. Cole, TV Host, Producer, and Founder of inDtv | inDspotlight Television. Casey Feigh's film BEGINNER'S LUCK took home the Grand Prize, as well as Best Spoof. The comedic short stars Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy), Matthew Gray Gubler (Criminal Minds), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), and Mary Holland (Happiest Season). Patrick Norman won Best Feature Script for his screenplay DERBY DOLLS.
Complete Winners List (listed in alphabetical order):
Best Alternative: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE INTERVIEW - Terence Digan
Best Cringe: HOW COUNTRIES FIGHT THEIR WARS - Thomas Loopstra, Maurice Baltissen
Best Dark Comedy: PHONE STACK - Cami Delavigne
Best Feature Script: DERBY DOLLS - Patrick Norman
Best Film Grand Prize: BEGINNER'S LUCK - Casey Feigh
Best Horror: OVERKILL - Alex Montilla
Best International: MISTER CACHEMIRE - louri Paille
Best Rom Com: 100% - Emma Miranda Moore
Best Short Screenplay: THE CUCK - Christopher Guerrero, John Wyatt
Best Spoof: BEGINNER'S LUCK - Casey Feigh
Best Student: GO FOR ALAYNA - Madeleine Quarm
Best TV Pilot: BORDER PATROL - John Lopez
Best Web Series: AVOCADO TOAST THE SERIES - Sam Coyle
Honorable Mention: AN UNCOMFORTABLE WOMAN - Meghan Ross
TV Comedy Pilot Screenplay: CAKEHOLE pilot - Imogen Comrie
Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival's 2021 edition will take place April 22-25, 2021. Early Deadline ends today, December 18 and filmmakers can submit here. For more information on Hollywood Comedy Shorts Film Festival please visit: hollywoodcomedyshortsfilmfest.com