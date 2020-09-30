Hollywood Bowl and The Music Center Named Vote Centers for Fall Elections

Los Angeles County voters are able to vote at any Vote Center and no longer need to be assigned to a specific polling place.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and The Music Center jointly announce their respective partnership with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Office to host Vote Centers at two of L.A.'s iconic cultural landmarks: the Hollywood Bowl and the Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. While currently shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, each campus will open to registered voters for an extended voting period from Saturday, October 24-Monday, November 2, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Los Angeles County voters are able to vote at any Vote Center and no longer need to be assigned to a specific polling place. The new Ballot Marking Device, available at the Hollywood Bowl and The Music Center along with other County Vote Centers, makes it easy for voters to customize the voting experience to fit their needs. Voters can access 13 languages, adjust the touch screen to a comfortable angle, change the display settings such as text size and contrast or go through the ballot using a provided audio headset and control pad.

The Vote Centers at the Hollywood Bowl and The Music Center will provide safe-in-person voting; each venue will follow state and county public health and safety guidelines, including: Voters must wear face coverings (coverings and gloves will be made available for voters if requested); hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry and exit of the Vote Center, as well as at key stations throughout the voting process; all Ballot Marking Devices and commonly touched surfaces at the Vote Center will be cleaned and disinfected after each voter; all in attendance must observe social distancing of six feet while waiting in line and throughout the check-in and voting process; and election workers must wear protective gloves and masks, among other practices. Voters are encouraged to take measures to help expedite check-in and the voting process in order to limit their time inside the Vote Center (i.e., verifying their voter registration in advance, pre-marking their Sample Ballots, bringing their Sample Ballots with them, etc.).

"The Los Angeles Philharmonic is proud to partner with the County of Los Angeles to open the Hollywood Bowl to provide a safe, secure and easily accessible location for people to vote," said Gail Samuel, President, Hollywood Bowl and Chief Operating Officer, LA Phil. "The Hollywood Bowl has always been more than a performance venue. For nearly 100 years, this County park has been a welcoming home for thousands of Angelenos each summer. While we're unable this year to gather for magical concert experiences, we are honored to be able to support our community by helping to ensure that everyone has a voice in our democracy."

"The Hollywood Bowl holds a special place in the hearts of Angelenos and now will also play a pivotal role in the general election as a key Vote Center, conveniently located between Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, who represents the Third District, which includes the Hollywood Bowl. "I'm grateful to the LA Phil for heeding its civic duty and allowing one of the most recognizable spots in the county to be a polling place this fall. Arriving at the Hollywood Bowl to vote will undoubtedly be a memorable voting experience."

"As an arts and cultural institution, The Music Center is thrilled to fulfill our civic duty and offer our venue as a Vote Center for Los Angeles County in what we all expect to be a pivotal election this fall. Given our size and location, which is central to public transportation and walking distance from major businesses and downtown residents, The Music Center can accommodate many hundreds of voters in a safe and accessible manner," said Rachel S. Moore, President and CEO, The Music Center. "Voting is a fundamental right and a vital opportunity for each individual to impact our government's leadership and how the country, state and county are run. We invite every voter to come to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion to exercise their right."

"We are pleased to add The Music Center and the Hollywood Bowl to the list of Vote Centers for the Presidential General Election," said Dean C. Logan, Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Los Angeles County. "As iconic local music and performance venues, The Music Center and Hollywood Bowl well-tuned to the unique voices of Los Angeles County making them ideal places for voters to cast their votes. Both are well suited to serve in-person voting in a safe, accessible, and healthy fashion and we are fortunate to partner with them."

"I thank The Music Center for taking a leading role in opening the doors of its Dorothy Chandler Pavilion so it can serve as a centrally located Vote Center for the upcoming General Election on November 3, which will provide local residents a safe space to either vote in person or drop off their ballot," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, who represents the First District, which includes The Music Center. "I want this to be an accessible election for all voters, and this collaboration will ensure more people will get to conveniently cast their ballot. LA County will be in perfect harmony when we all exercise our right to vote this fall."

