Hillary Rollins Presents The Right To Cabaret At The Gardenia Supper Club

On the third Saturday of every month three singer/producers take turns "throwing a cabaret party" on-stage at the Gardenia along with three guest performers - two from the theatre and cabaret world, and one from the singer-songwriter world (often with musical theatre roots, influences or aspirations). They also rotate the finest pianist/accompanists in LA because, hey, they're classy gals...

In addition, each RIGHT TO CABARET evening features "Sing by the Seat of Your Pants" - a single song slot where a surprise guest is chosen from the audience (out of a volunteer lottery) to come up and wow the crowd with their own moment in the spotlight. (Audience members interested in participating in lottery must sign-up before the start of the show and come prepared with charts for a choice of two different tunes in their key.)

But don't worry - if you don't win the lottery, or singing solo isn't your "thing" - all audience members will have a chance to belt their heart out, share the fun, and feel the community love for cabaret when the entire room ends the evening with a rousing Broadway sing-along!

Joshua starred on Broadway and in London's West End opposite Chita Rivera in the original production of KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN. He recently received a VC and Scenie award as Leo Frank in PARADE at the Hillcrest Center for the Arts. He also starred as the enigmatic lyricist from A CHORUS LINE, Ed Kleban in A CLASS ACT at the Alex Theater which received rave reviews. Next week on Monday March 30th at the Rockwell Table and Stage, Joshua joins his beloved Musical Theatre Guild's performance of MTG REWIND 2.

Kevin has appeared numerous times in Harriet Schock's "Sunday Night at the Pavilion" singer-songwriter showcase in Los Angeles. He has written three one-man shows: "Prodigal Hoosier", "They're Laughing WITH Me, Right?", and "Prodigal Hoosier Returns". His songs have been featured on Paula Poundstone's "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone" podcast, and he has just recorded his third appearance as the musical guest on that show. He has been compared to Randy Newman - assuming you consider "Well, he's no Randy Newman" to be a comparison.



Amy Brothman is a singer and actress whose first love is musical theatre, a passion she had developed by age seven! She has performed roles in theater all across the US and Canada, including playing "Sheila" in the National Tour of Hair. But in addition to theatre, Amy has a love of pop, rock, singer/songwriter, jazz, Latin - in other words, any good music! She has toured with many rock bands, been a soloist with Tio Puente and written had a song placement in a recent Hollywood film. Other projects include writing and producing several short films and documentaries, a children's animated series with music (in development) and the occasional live cabaret event through her producing partnership with Hillary Rollins, "Hair Brained Productions"

Hillary's company "Hillary Rollins Presents" has produced or co-produced numerous cabaret and stage shows, mostly in New York and LA for artists and songwriters such as Amanda McBroom, Julie Gold, Michele Brourman, Ken Hirsch, Steve Dorff, John Bucchino, Christine Lavin, Daniel Cainer, and more. Her series, "Songs From The Source", created with singer/songwriter Michele Brourman, has featured such luminary songwriters as Mike Stoller, Allee Willis, Alan Rich and Jud Friedman, Marsha Malamet, Lori Lieberman, Lindy Robbins and many others to raise money for The Songwriter's Lifeline at The Actor's Fund.

She has also executive produced three music CD's, Christine Lavin & Friends Live at McCabes, singer MaryJo Mundy's tribute to the music of Laura Nyro, The Fourteenth Confession, and the newest studio album (about to be released) from singer/songwriter Jodi Siegel.

