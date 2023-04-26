Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Highways Performance Space Presents Cellista's Multimedia Noise Opera TRANSFIGURATIONS

The performance is on May 27th, 2023 at 9PM.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Santa Monica: Cellista's multimedia noise opera Transfigurations will be presented by Santa Monica's Highways Performance Space (1651 18th St. Santa Monica, 90404) on May 27th, 2023 at 9PM. Its reprise is at the very same space it was set to conclude its national tour in 2019 before sweeping lockdown measures shunted it.

Transfigurations is an immersive noise opera stemming from the groundbreaking multimedian Cellista's sophomore album and book of resistance art co-authored with philosopher Dr. Frank Seeburger (University of Denver professor emeritus).

The evening includes classically-based performance art infused with film, dance, and noise music. Transfigurations is accompanied by a film directed by Cellista and music with dance from Ensemble Cellista which includes ballerina Elizabeth Ann Poinsette, soprano Hilary Whitmore, and butoh dancer Ibuki Kuramochi. The evening's prologue performances are delivered by Grammy-nominated trombonist, composer, and arranger Quinn Carson (Bone FX), noise artist The Zero Collective, and actor/musician J.D. Mata (Tio Luca on HBO's "True Blood).

From within Pandemia, and in the aftermath of the Trump presidency, the rampant gentrification and displacement of artists and the desperate need for affordable housing across the nation, Cellista offers Transfigurations as an earnest reflection of these challenging times.

Online: Cellista.net
Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/62nq7NLq1
Electronic Press Kit: https://www.cellista.net/transfigurations1
Tickets: $5 base; available online or at door https://bit.ly/3ox71gV
Tw/IG: @xcellistax




