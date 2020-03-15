Heidi Duckler Dance Cancels Performances of UNDERWAY

After careful consideration and internal discussion Heidi Duckler Dance has decided to cancel the performances of Underway Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15.

The following statement has been released:

We will be filming the performance this evening without an audience. This seems like the best solution for the health and safety of all.



Since we are unable to reschedule at this time, we will be able to provide an online version of the performance and a live screened version at a later date.



For those of you who've already purchased tickets please consider donating the price of your ticket to Heidi Duckler Dance. Not only will you get a tax-deduction, you will also get a FREE code to watch the video online. You will also be ensuring that Heidi Duckler Dance can cover its production expenses and pay all of our artists, performers, and crew in these circumstances far outside our control.



If you have any questions or concerns please email Managing Director, Raphaelle Ziemba, raphaelle@heididuckler.org or call our office at 213-536-5820.



Thank you for your understanding.

Be well and we look forward to seeing you at our upcoming performances this spring.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You