HOT TRAGIC DEAD THING At The Blank Theatre Cancels Performances And Adds New Shows

The Blank Theatre has announced schedule changes for the remaining performances of Hot Tragic Dead Thing, a world premiere drama written by Ashley Rose Wellman and directed by Christopher James Raymond.

Performances on Friday 3/13, Saturday 3/14, Friday 3/27, and Saturday 3/28 have been canceled. Shows have been added on Thursday 4/2, Thursday 4/9, Friday 4/10, and Saturday 4/11, all at 8pm. These are in addition to the previously announced performances on Friday 4/3 and Saturday 4/4, at 8pm.



The cast features (in alphabetical order) Max Banta, Reed Michael Campbell, Nikki DeParis, Wes McGee, Marguerite Moreau, and Siete White. In the play, two teenagers form an unlikely bond as their budding attraction and obsession to leave a mark on the world lead them to a dark, dangerous place. Daniel Henning and Bree Pavey are the producers.



Hot Tragic Dead Thing was first presented in The Blank's Living Room Series, a staged reading series of new plays. It was then presented in the Living Room Series Plus, where the process took the play further into development with more rehearsal time and performances in front of an audience in October and November of 2019.



Ashley Rose Wellman is a Los Angeles playwright with an MFA in Dramatic Writing from the University of Southern California's School of Dramatic Arts. Her plays have been read and/or produced at Pasadena Playhouse, Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST/LA), The Blank Theatre, Rogue Machine Theatre, TossPot Productions, Midnight Summit Ensemble, Red Cup Theatre Company, the Last Frontier Theatre Conference PlayLab and Mainstage, and the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Her play You Are the Blood was a finalist for the 2017 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and the Blue Ink Playwriting Award, and a semi-finalist for the 2017 Princess Grace/New Dramatists Award. Hot Tragic Dead Thing was a finalist for the 2018 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and That Long Damn Dark was a semi-finalist for the 2016 O'Neill NPC. She is a member of the New West Writers Group at EST/LA and a founding member of the Barelight Writers Project.



Admission is $25 and $15 for students, and tickets may be purchased online at TheBlank.com or by calling (323) 871-8018. The Blank's 2nd Stage Theatre is located at 6500 Santa Monica Boulevard (on Theatre Row at Wilcox), in Hollywood, 90038.





