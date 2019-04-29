HOMEWARD Announced For Two Nights Only At Lonny Chapman Theatre

Homeward LA is a 10-day citywide event from April 26 - May 5, where multiple productions of monologues based on stories from people who have experienced homelessness will be performed by actors all around the city. Join The Group Rep for one of over 50 productions happening throughout the Los Angeles area! Together we will experience stories from the lives of those who strive to find their way home, increase awareness around the homeless crisis facing Los Angeles, and raise funds for The Midnight Mission, an amazing nonprofit organization on Skid Row. Some material contains adult themes and language.

The Group Rep will be hosting two nights of these performances at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, Tuesday, April 30th at 8 pm and Wednesday, May 1st at 8 pm, produced by Todd Andrew Ball, featuring performances by Cynthia Bryant, Stephanie Colet, Robert Dobson, Bert Emmett, Theresa Ford, Henry Alexander Kelly, Victor D'Wayne Little, Lisa McGee-Mann, Benjamin Perez, Mayra Rodriguez and David Rogers.



The monologues are being directed by Christian Ackerman, Todd Andrew Ball, Barbara Brownell, Bert Emmett, JC Gafford, Doug Haverty and Victor D'Wayne Little.

To purchase tickets please visit https://hlagrouprep.brownpapertickets.com/. Our goal is to get all tickets purchased in advance on the site. Tickets are $20 ($21.69 with the service fee). You can also make a donation ($10 minimum) on the site as well if you are unable to attend. The Group Rep is located at 10900 Burbank Boulevard, North Hollywood 91601.

To learn more or to find other Homeward LA productions, go to www.homewardla.org. To learn more about The Midnight Mission, go to www.midnightmission.org.





