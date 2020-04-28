HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLINE Stream Announced To Benefit The Wallis

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts announces Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, a one-time-only live streamed broadcast musical event presented live from Florence, Italy, to benefit The Wallis, on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020, at 5 pm (PST).

Felder, internationally acclaimed for his productions about the lives of such composers as Debussy, Tchaikovsky, Gershwin, Beethoven, Chopin, and Bernstein, brings to life the inspiring, family-friendly story of "America's Composer" Irving Berlin. Fleeing the anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia, capturing the rhythms of the Lower East Side, and eventually enchanting the entire world, Berlin epitomized the American dream. Featuring some of Berlin's most popular and enduring songs from "God Bless America," "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Blue Skies," to "White Christmas" and beyond, Felder's signature creation of character and musical performance weaves a narrative around Berlin's 101 year lifespan including his long and heartening relationship with his wife, battles against anti-Semitism and, of course, his storied music.

Directed by Trevor Hay, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin premiered in October 2014 at The Geffen Playhouse, where it broke all box office records. The show has since been performed at theatres across the country including Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters, The Pasadena Playhouse, the Royal George Theatre in Chicago, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre and TheatreWorks, Silicon Valley to name a few.

David C. Nichols of the Los Angeles Times wrote, "That indefatigable purveyor of composers, Hershey Felder, applies his singular blend of musical biography, character study and piano virtuosity toward the iconic songwriter. The empathy, showmanship and craft on tap may just be the best match of historical figure and performing artist yet." Chris Jones writing in The Chicago Tribune raved, "Felder is the impresario whose relationship with audiences is long-standing, intimate and mutually adoring. Felder does his good guy proud."

According to Felder, "To present this event, here in Florence we have recreated the set of Irving Berlin's home on Beekman Place in Manhattan, and we have a film crew that has been safe and in quarantine. If you've seen the production some time ago, there is some new additional material that speaks to our times as well as a few surprises. Because audiences always request the now infamous "audience encore," we have even made it possible for you to ask your questions by cellphone text directly to me during the encore section, and I will answer live, just as I do in the theatre. And yes, we will be coming to you live from our stage at 1 am in Italy, 5 pm on the West Coast, 7 pm in the Midwest and 8 pm on the East Coast, in honor of the beautiful theatres across the nation, and in honor of all the Mothers on this unusual and special Mother's Day."

Hershey Felder, an actor, pianist, writer, director, composer, conductor and producer, has created lauded shows about Claude Debussy, George Gershwin, Fryderyk Chopin, Ludwig van Beethoven, Franz Liszt, Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin, and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Felder's solo shows have been seen across America at The Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorks, Silicon Valley, Hartford Stage, San Diego Repertory Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Theatre, American Repertory Theater, and Cleveland Playhouse, and have received long runs at Chicago's Royal George Theatre and engagements at New York's Town Hall, 59E59, and the Streicker Center.

"Hershey Felder comes to us live from Italy to reprise one of his most celebrated shows in a Mother's Day gift for the whole family," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "We encourage our audiences not to miss this special opportunity to spend some time with one The Wallis' most popular performers."

Tickets are $50.00 per household for viewing on Smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet. Viewing will be available for an additional 72 hours following the live performance. Tickets may be purchased by visiting TheWallis.org/Berlin or by calling 310.746.4000 (Tuesday - Friday, 9:30 am - 2:30 pm)





