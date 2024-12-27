Voting Open for the BWW LA Awards
HERE COMES THE NIGHT World Premiere Announced At Moving Arts Theatre

The play received a sold out, limited engagement as a part of the SheLA Festival produced at The Zephyr Theatre earlier this year.

By: Dec. 27, 2024
HERE COMES THE NIGHT World Premiere Announced At Moving Arts Theatre Image
Moving Arts will present the World Premiere of "here comes the night" by Lisa Kenner Grissom, directed by Dana Schwartz (January 18th to February 16th 2025, 3191 Casitas Ave, Los Angeles).

Featuring two complex female characters, this riveting two-hander is a dark comedic drama that offers a fresh take on the topic of reproductive rights, and explores female friendship in the digital age.

When Olivia, a musician’s wife and climate science advocate, invites Maggie, an old friend turned social media influencer, to spend the weekend while she has an at-home medical abortion, she doesn’t realize that Maggie is about to throw Olivia off course. And actually, these women of different generations are about to alter each other’s lives in ways they hadn’t expected or imagined. What happens when a woman’s right to choose becomes a litmus test for all of her life choices? 

