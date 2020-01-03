HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is Coming to Simi Valley

Studio C Performing Arts will present HEATHERS THE MUSICAL for a special five performance limited engagement at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., in Simi Valley from January 10-18, 2020. Performances are Friday, January 10th & 17th at 8 pm, Sunday, January 12th 2 pm and Saturday, January 18th at 2 pm & 8 pm. Tickets for the high-energy rock musical HEATHERS THE MUSICAL are $24-$28 and can be ordered by calling (805) 583-7900 or online at Simi-Arts.org/Events. Special group rates are available.

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is intended for mature audiences due to stage violence and language.

Based on the 1989 cult classic film, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy beautiful teenage misfit who hustle her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique, the shoulder-padded, scrunchie-wearing junta: Heather, Heather and Heather, the hottest and cruelest girls in all of Ohio. Veronica rejects their evil regime for a new boyfriend, the dark and dangerously sexy new kid J.D., who plans to put the Heathers in their place-six feet under. While it is a high-energy black comedy, the show opens conversations about dark issues, including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault, and violence in schools. Hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal. Are you in or are you out?

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is under the direction of Nick Womack and Elle McLemore who originated the role of Heather MacNamara in the original Off-Broadway company of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at New World Stages. Keenon Hooks is choreographing, assisted by Augusto Guardado. Musical direction is by Jan Roper who will lead the live band. HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is produced by Studio C Performing Arts.

Leading the cast as the dangerously-sexy duo will be Antonia Vivino as Veronica Sawyer and Mateo Gonzales as J.D. The Heathers will be played by Quinn Martin as Heather Chandler, Erika Cruz as Heather Duke and Zoe Reed as Heather MacNamara. Additionally, Madison Weschler is featured as Martha Dunnstock, Jordan Schneider as Ram Sweeney, and Khemuni Norodom as Kurt Kelly. Playing multiple character roles are Brent Ramirez, Codi Coates, Paul Panico, Chase McFadden, Luke Smith, Weston Ginoza, Haley Ligsay, Nikki Nedrajasool, Natalie Esposito and Maudie Brown.

Tickets for Studio C Performing Arts' presentation of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL are $24-$28 and can be ordered online at Simi-Arts.org/Events or by calling (805) 583-7900. Special group rates are available. HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is intended for mature audiences due to stage violence and language.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You