HARD Summer Announces Expansion To Three Days

Today, HARD Events has announced the initial details for the highly-anticipated return of HARD Summer Music Festival, which will take place at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino from July 29-31. The 2022 edition of HARD Summer will expand to three days for the first time, giving attendees an extra day to take in the multi-genre curation the festival has become known for.

HARD Summer 2022 will see the veteran festival push deeper and further into its singular brand of forward-thinking electronic music and cutting-edge hip-hop, as well as devoting more programming to rising artists of diverse backgrounds and spotlighting new subgenres and sounds gaining traction across the Internet and beyond.

HARD Summer's presale will take place from January 28th - January 31st, giving fans a limited chance to purchase 3-day passes starting at $199 for the entire festival with just $9.95 down. Presale passes can be purchased during these dates on the official HARD Summer website. Even with the extra day added this year, HARD Summer is focused on providing an affordable experience while still delivering the next-level festival lineup that it's known for.

After its successful debut at their new and expanded home NOS Event Center in 2021, HARD Summer will return again this year to transform the venue's fairgrounds and racetrack into its own personal playground. This includes five outdoor stages, free water stations, shade structures, a one-acre lagoon, cooling mist systems throughout the venue and more, ​​with a focus on the comfort of attendees in mind.

More information will be announced regarding the lineup for the 2022 edition of HARD Summer along with additional festival details in the forthcoming months. Stay tuned for more info.

HARD will also be working closely with local officials to implement necessary safety precautions and will follow state and local health guidelines in place at the time of the event.