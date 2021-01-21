HARD ON LOVE Set For The Blank Theatre's Living Room Series

The Blank Theatre's Living Room Series has announced a reading of Hard on Love by Scott Barry on Monday, January 25, at 8pm. Directed by Jonathan Cerullo, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Jesse Havea/Brita Filter (RuPaul's Drag Race) and Rob Nagle.

Hard on Love: Born and raised in the geographic center of the United States - Prairie View, Kansas - Steve now lives in New York. Scott lives in Los Angeles. Their stories mirror each other, often word for word, with variances for their sexualities and environments. They desperately try to find love and heal themselves after experiencing the sudden inability to achieve an erection.

Scott Barry is a playwright, screenwriter, and author. His credits include the plays Answer Man, Looking Up the Downside, Sermon in the Suicide, and the solo shows Who's Frank? and Solo Gig Squared. With his signature brutal honesty and self-effacing humor, he most recently chronicled his battle with the ultimate male taboo in his one-man show RISE. He adapted Solo Gig Squared into a book, published under the title The Greener the Grass. He also recently published his first collection of short stories. His screenwriting credits include the short film Answer Man and the indie thriller Tunnel Vision. He adapted the non-fiction book Tragic Indifference into the screenplay Rollover as well as the bestselling novel The Green for New York-based Hawker Entertainment.

Other readings currently scheduled are North Avenue by Christopher Kess (February 8), The Pedo Punchers Play by Bailey Jordan Garcia, directed by Bree Pavey (February 22), 11 Seconds ( Akira Kurosawa in Hell) by Karen Huie (March 22), and Quik-Mart by Charles Gershman (April 5). The remainder of this season's schedule will be announced shortly.

The Living Room Series is a new play development program that embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by diverse voices from both established and emerging writers. Submissions by women, playwrights of color, and other under-represented voices are strongly encouraged. The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. In non-covid times, the Living Room Series (LRS) takes place on Monday evenings at the 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood between Labor Day and Memorial Day. LRS offers a week-long rehearsal process for the playwright, director, and actors to explore and refine the play before presenting it to an audience. The performances are minimally staged, with actors carrying scripts, and are a wonderful opportunity for the playwright to get a sense of the play's full potential.