HALLWAYS: Stories From Juvie Streams July 27 From The Group Rep

The Group Rep will premiere HALLWAYS: Stories from Juvie, a new streaming multi-media project, directed by Heidi Mendez Harrison, based on her book featuring real life stories shared by kids serving time in a juvenile detention center. The self-tape project is produced by Doug Haverty, edited by Hartley Powers.

Thanks in part to a grant from the Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Los Angeles, the Group Rep is proud to present HALLWAYS: STORIES FROM JUVIE, a new streaming multi-media project coming to YouTube and Facebook, Monday, July 27th at 7:00 pm (PST).

The production is based on a book by GRT member Heidi Mendez Harrison, who was a volunteer for two years at a juvenile detention center in Utah. While there, she was moved by the background stories of the kids there and asked them to write them down for her. Their response to her, "Why? Who will care?" And Heidi told them that she would care and that she would get others to care too. By producing HALLWAYS: Stories from Juvie, the entire Group Rep membership now cares, and we hope you will too.

The cast includes Anisha Adusumilli,Karole Bennett, Derrick Brooks, Clayton Conroy, Michaela Delaney Guthrie, Andrew Diego. Deborah Dominguez, Pascale Gigon, Carlos Gomez, Max Harrison. David Ibrahimi, Mishia Marie Johnson, Tracy Leuna, Joseph Marcelo

Rudy McCollum, Keyara Milliner, Brenda Nascimento, Michael Pammitt, Marc Antonio Pritchett and Brianna Saranchock.

Please join the Group Rep for the online streaming premiere on Monday, July 27th at 7:00 pm (PST). HALLWAYS: Stories from Juvie is free to the public. The production will stream simultaneously on the Group Rep YouTube and Facebook pages. For tickets please visit www.thegrouprep.com

