HADESTOWN, LA Opera, & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Susan Edwards Martin - UNLIMITED! THE CONCERT - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
James Alsop - 44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amy Setterlund - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Eli Bauman - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED, OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood
Best Direction Of A Play
Del Shores - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage
Best Ensemble
44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Zahacewski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Anthony Brewster - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood
Best Musical
44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood
Best New Play Or Musical
1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
TJ Wilkins - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood
Best Performer In A Play
Emerson Collins - THE RED SUITCASE - Broadwater Main Stage
Best Play
1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company
Best Production of an Opera
DON GIOVANNI - LA Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Beowulf Boritt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse
Best Solo Production
AMERICAN WHORE STORY - Skylight Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company
Best Special Event
A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chad Doreck - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Mat Hayes - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company
Favorite Local Theatre
House of Bards Theatre Company
