HADESTOWN, LA Opera, & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Los Angeles!

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Susan Edwards Martin - UNLIMITED! THE CONCERT - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
James Alsop44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Amy Setterlund - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Dance Production
HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Eli Bauman44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED, OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Direction Of A Play
Del ShoresTHE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage

Best Ensemble
44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
David Zahacewski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Anthony Brewster - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Musical
44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best New Play Or Musical
1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
TJ Wilkins - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Performer In A Play
Emerson CollinsTHE RED SUITCASE - Broadwater Main Stage

Best Play
1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Production of an Opera
DON GIOVANNI - LA Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Beowulf BorittSUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse

Best Solo Production
AMERICAN WHORE STORY - Skylight Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Holly Baker-Kreiswirth1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Special Event
A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chad Doreck44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Mat Hayes - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre
House of Bards Theatre Company




