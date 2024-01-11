HADESTOWN, LA Opera, & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Susan Edwards Martin - UNLIMITED! THE CONCERT - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

James Alsop - 44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Setterlund - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Dance Production

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Eli Bauman - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED, OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Direction Of A Play

Del Shores - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage

Best Ensemble

44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Zahacewski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Anthony Brewster - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Musical

44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best New Play Or Musical

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

TJ Wilkins - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Performer In A Play

Emerson Collins - THE RED SUITCASE - Broadwater Main Stage

Best Play

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Production of an Opera

DON GIOVANNI - LA Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Beowulf Boritt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse

Best Solo Production

AMERICAN WHORE STORY - Skylight Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company

Best Special Event

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chad Doreck - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mat Hayes - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company

Favorite Local Theatre

House of Bards Theatre Company