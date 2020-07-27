HACKETT MILLER'S RAT PACK SHOW Announces New Virtual Experience

"Hackett Miller's Rat Pack Show," now in its eleventh season, announced a new live, virtual experience, combining the music of yesteryear with the technology of today.

The new virtual production will be officially launched and offered beginning July 27, 2020. The show will be shot remotely with four cameras in high definition and live streamed via YouTube. Presenters will be given the option to offer performanceson-demand to their subscribers and single-ticket purchasers for a limited time thereafter.

"I'm very excited to give our presenters and fans the best show that they've come to expect from us while presenting it in a way that will keep them safe, as we all find creative ways to keep it going during these unprecedented times," said Lisa Dawn Miller, the show's producer. "It's challenging and exciting at the same time to explore what's possible by combining live theatrical and live streaming," Miller said.

The theatrical production stars Sandy Hackett, son of the illustrious comedy icon Buddy Hackett, and Lisa Dawn Miller, daughter of legendary songwriter, Ron Miller. The two produce the show under their jointly-led production company, Hackett Miller.

The new virtual show will be co-produced by Miller (LDM Productions) Hackett (Hackett Miller) and producer/agent James E. Wallace, Jr., CEO of World Bookings, LLC, an entertainment company whose clients include Hyundai America, NAACP, TV One and Toyota, and who has booked numerous talents such as Doug E. Fresh, Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, Teddy Riley and Cedrick the Entertainer. A virtual holiday show was also announced for this upcoming season.

"Hackett Miller's Rat Pack Show," which has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and has stacked up rave reviews over the years, is a theatrical, musical production which recreates what it would have been like to see legends Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis, Jr. and Joey Bishop live onstage together. "God" sends the Rat Pack back to do one last show where they arrive in their prime but have been sent back to modern day so current events can be woven into the comedic elements of the show.

"It's a book show," Miller said "but there is plenty of room for improv. Sandy Hackett, who portrays Joey Bishop in our show is brilliant! You never know what's going to happen! If you yell at us, we'll yell right back! Even though the virtual show is live-streamed remotely, we will have some people in the audience to banter with - all keeping a safe social distance, wearing masks. I can't wait to see what Joey does with that!" Miller plays "Frank's One Love," a character based on Sinatra's relationship with Ava Gardner.

Sandy, a producer, actor and comedian is working on a new book about his father entitled "My Buddy," and stars in a one-man show of the same name (directed by Miller), a live theatrical father/son story about Sandy's close relationship with Buddy and the ten years they spent touring together. The show will also be offered as a live-stream performance later this year.

Lisa, a producer and singer/songwriter, is developing a new musical, "For Once in My Life," about the life of her father whose hits, in addition to "For Once in My Life," include "Touch Me in the Morning," "A Place in the Sun," "Heaven Help Us All," "Yester-Me, Yester-You, Yesterday," "If I Could," "I've Never Been to Me," "Someday at Christmas," "Everyone's a Kid at Christmas Time" and many more. She has released several recordings, directed numerous music videos and is set to release two new singles this fall, "Let There Be Light" and "Rhythm of Me." She also heads up her own music publishing company, LDM Publishing; manages her father's vast legacy catalogue; has toured throughout the country and manages the careers of her children, 19-year-old Oliver Richman a junior majoring in Drama at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and 14-year-old Ashleigh Hackett, a Los Angeles based high schooler, also a student of the arts.

"Hackett Miller's Rat Pack Show" stars Sandy Hackett as "Joey Bishop," Lisa Dawn Miller as "Frank's One Love/Ava Gardner," Tom Wallek as "Dean Martin," Kenny Jones as "Sammy Davis, Jr," and Ashleigh Hackett as "Nancy Sinatra." The role of "Frank Sinatra" is to be announced. The eight-piece orchestra is led by Music Director/Drummer, Ryan Rose and Pianist, Theodis Rodgers, with Music Arrangement by Chris Hardin and Art Direction by Jeanne Quinn. The live-stream production is produced by Hackett Miller, LDM Productions and World Bookings.

For the latest news, please visit sandysratpack.com, hackettmiller.com, lisadawnmiller.com, lisadawnmillerartist.com, sandyhackett.com, ldmpublishing.com, oliverrichman.com and ashleighhackett.com, mybuddyhackett.com and ronmillersongbook.com and on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

