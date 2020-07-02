Gregg Daniel And Erinn Westbrook Join Chaparro's 7th & Union

Broken English Productions, part of film finance company Grandave Capital, announced today that actors Gregg Daniel and Erinn Westbrook are attached to 7TH & UNION joining actor/comedian Omar Chaparro (POKEMON: DETECTIVE PIKACHU, STUCK) and award-winning actress Edy Ganem (Devious Maids).

Well respected and award-winning director, Gregg Daniel, as an actor, is well known for his role in the recent box office success TRUTH OR DARE, and his character Reverend Daniels in HBO's True Blood.

Westbrook can currently be seen on the Fox series "The Resident" and the Netflix series "Insatiable" as a lead. Prior to that she appeared on "Awkward" for MTV, as Head Cheerio Bree on the hit FOX series "Glee" and recurred on "Jane The Virgin" for the CW

7TH & UNION is the story of Raymundo (Chaparro), a Mexican ex-fighter, who forms an unlikely bond with a disgruntled man (Daniel) whose life and relationship with his daughter (Westbrook) are unraveling. The men join forces to win a fight that could very well save Raymundo, his wife (Ganem) and their child.

7TH & UNION screenplay is by Oscar Orlando Torres (INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED) and will be directed by award-winning director Anthony Nardolillo (SHINE), produced by Christopher Acebo of Broken English Productions, Anthony Nardolillo and Oscar Orlando Torres with Stanley Preschutti of Grandave Capital serving as executive producer.

In pre-production, 7TH & UNION is scheduled to start filming this summer in Los Angeles and was introduced to buyers by Tamara Nagahiro of Grandave Capital at the 2020 virtual Cannes Market.

