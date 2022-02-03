Grand Park Offers Five Romantic and Budget-Friendly Ways Angelenos Can Share A Safe Valentine's Day Outdoors

Grand Park sets the mood for celebration this Valentine's Day by offering safe, easy and affordable suggestions on how to spend quality time with someone special amidst the park's vibrant outdoor surroundings.

From strolling in Grand Park under the stars while enjoying the iconic views of the Downtown Civic Center, to sharing a picnic while listening to a dreamy playlist of popular love songs curated by DJ Maurice de la Falaise, Angelenos can find many ways to make this Valentine's Day a very special one.

Top Five Ways to Celebrate Valentine's Day at Grand Park

Enjoy a romantic evening in Grand Park under the glow of the iconic Los Angeles City Hall and Grand Park's own Arthur J. Will Memorial fountain. The fountain will be lit in red and pink for the occasion.

Let the little loves of your life frolic and play in the Grand Park splashpad, perfect for hours of water play for all ages.

Bring your favorite furry friend to the Grand Park dog park to celebrate your puppy love.

Celebrate "Galentine's Day" with your BFFs in Grand Park. Picnic with gal pals and spend time catching up with each other like no time has passed.

Make it a night out this Valentine's Day with a picnic in Grand Park. Gather friends and loved ones, grab a bite to eat at Cerda Vega Food Truck in Olive Court and spread out on one of park's spacious green lawns or create a beautiful tablescape on one of the park's many pink tables that will be decorated with the romantic glow of electric candlelight.

Safety is the number one priority at Grand Park and The Music Center, which promise to provide the best, safest experience possible for all visitors. Working closely with both the State of California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Grand Park and The Music Center implemented safety guidelines and embraced the highest standards of safety, sanitation and security. Park goers are asked to do their part by washing hands frequently and physically distancing from others at a minimum of six feet.

For more information on Grand Park and The Music Center's commitment to safety, please visit musiccenter.org/safety.