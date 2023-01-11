Grammy Winner Christian McBride Launches JAZZ AT NAZ At The Soraya

The Soraya, a new epicenter for jazz in L.A., launches its second annual Jazz at Naz Festival with five nights of the best of Jazz performances kicking off on Thu, Feb 2 with Christian McBride's "The Movement Revisited: a Musical Portrait of Four Icons."

A performance commemorating Civil Rights heroes at the very beginning of Black History Month. Powered by a relentless energy and boundless love of swing, eight-time Grammy Award-winning bassist Christian McBride leads a Big Band and Gospel choir in an exuberant and powerful musical tribute to Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Jr., Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, and Barack Obama.



Honorary Chair for the Jazz at Naz Festival's Feb 2 opening night will be LA City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.



Four more February performances follow-two in The Soraya's Great Hall, with its stellar acoustics, and two nights of performances in the intimate onstage Jazz Club complete with food and drinks. This year, The Soraya is also the very first venue to pair rising-star Jazz vocalist Samara Joy with the esteemed Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. Just 23 years old, Samara Joy became wildly recognized when she won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2019. The young artist is currently first-time Grammy nominated for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album.



Jazz at Naz tickets, Jazz Pass, and Discover Jazz Virtual Pass are on sale now at www.TheSoraya.org. All concerts will be streamed for Discover Jazz Virtual Pass ticketholders.