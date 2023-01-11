Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grammy Winner Christian McBride Launches JAZZ AT NAZ At The Soraya

Honorary Chair for the Jazz at Naz Festival's Feb 2 opening night will be LA City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Jan. 11, 2023  
Grammy Winner Christian McBride Launches JAZZ AT NAZ At The Soraya

The Soraya, a new epicenter for jazz in L.A., launches its second annual Jazz at Naz Festival with five nights of the best of Jazz performances kicking off on Thu, Feb 2 with Christian McBride's "The Movement Revisited: a Musical Portrait of Four Icons."

A performance commemorating Civil Rights heroes at the very beginning of Black History Month. Powered by a relentless energy and boundless love of swing, eight-time Grammy Award-winning bassist Christian McBride leads a Big Band and Gospel choir in an exuberant and powerful musical tribute to Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, Jr., Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, and Barack Obama.

Honorary Chair for the Jazz at Naz Festival's Feb 2 opening night will be LA City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

Four more February performances follow-two in The Soraya's Great Hall, with its stellar acoustics, and two nights of performances in the intimate onstage Jazz Club complete with food and drinks. This year, The Soraya is also the very first venue to pair rising-star Jazz vocalist Samara Joy with the esteemed Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. Just 23 years old, Samara Joy became wildly recognized when she won the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition in 2019. The young artist is currently first-time Grammy nominated for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album.

Jazz at Naz tickets, Jazz Pass, and Discover Jazz Virtual Pass are on sale now at www.TheSoraya.org. All concerts will be streamed for Discover Jazz Virtual Pass ticketholders.




Jonathan Larsons TICK, TICK... BOOM! to Open ICTs 2023 Embracing The Future Season Photo
Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK... BOOM! to Open ICT's 2023 'Embracing The Future' Season
Before there was Rent, there was tick, tick... BOOM!. International City Theatre will open its 2023 'Embracing the Future' season with a pop/rock musical by Jonathan Larson about the courage it takes to follow one's dreams.
Samantha Shays MOTHER MELANCHOLIA To Screen At Dance Camera West Film Festival Photo
Samantha Shay's MOTHER MELANCHOLIA To Screen At Dance Camera West Film Festival
On January 20, 2023 at 7pm, Samantha Shay's short film Mother Melancholia will screen as part of Dance Camera West film festival at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre.
Kentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next Month Photo
Kentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next Month
​​​​​​​Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy written and directed by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. 
Long Beach Symphony Presents Vivaldis Four Seasons and Mozarts Symphony No. 40 In G Minor Photo
Long Beach Symphony Presents Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 In G Minor in February
On Saturday, February 4, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will rouse audiences with Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Vivaldi's Four Seasons, a group of four violin concertos embodying each season of the year.   

More Hot Stories For You


Holocaust Survivor Gabriella Y. Karin To Appear At Talk Back Of Return Engagement Of Latinx THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANKHolocaust Survivor Gabriella Y. Karin To Appear At Talk Back Of Return Engagement Of Latinx THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
January 11, 2023

Holocaust survivor, Gabriella Y. Karin, will be the special guest at Talk Backs following all three performances of the limited return engagement of the LatinX The Diary of Anne Frank. Spectrum News 1 anchor, Tara Lynn Wagner moderates two Talk Backs after the student morning shows, Thursday January 19 & Friday January 20, both at 10am.
Jonathan Larson's TICK, TICK... BOOM! to Open ICT's 2023 'Embracing The Future' SeasonJonathan Larson's TICK, TICK... BOOM! to Open ICT's 2023 'Embracing The Future' Season
January 11, 2023

Before there was Rent, there was tick, tick... BOOM!. International City Theatre will open its 2023 'Embracing the Future' season with a pop/rock musical by Jonathan Larson about the courage it takes to follow one's dreams.
Kentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next MonthKentwood Players Presents ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS Reading Next Month
January 11, 2023

​​​​​​​Kentwood Players presents a reading of ON THE FARCE NIGHT OF CHRISTMAS, a comedy written and directed by Ken Levine, on Sunday, February 5 at 7:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. 
Long Beach Symphony Presents Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 In G Minor in FebruaryLong Beach Symphony Presents Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 In G Minor in February
January 11, 2023

On Saturday, February 4, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will rouse audiences with Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor and Vivaldi's Four Seasons, a group of four violin concertos embodying each season of the year.   
Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP For One Night OnlyPublic Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP For One Night Only
January 11, 2023

They say third time's a charm, and we're crossing all of our limbs that the adage is correct. At long last, we're so excited to proudly present the rescheduled 'The Best of Public Breakup' at 7:30 on January 26th at The Broadwater, in Los Angeles.
share