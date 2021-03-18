Gov. Gavin Newsom, Carnie & Wendy Wilson and Melvin Robert Join Gay Men's Chorus LA for THE CALIFORNIA SOUND

On Saturday, March 20 at 8:00 pm, almost a year after it was to perform a program titled The California Sound onstage at Alex Theatre in Glendale, GMCLA will stream this love letter to California and its musical heritage. The concert features 90 GMCLA members led by Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison.

The virtual event features individual performances woven together and edited into a concert which, with additional video footage and commentary, becomes a narrative that is both timeless and current. This is the story of our love for California, its music and culture, and why -- as members of the LGBTQ community -- we came here, stayed here, and where we stand today.

The 45-minute program celebrates the sound and artists of California from 60's classic harmonies like The Beach Boys' Surfin' USA and God Only Knows and The Mamas and the Papas' California Dreamin', to current California artists with Aloe Blacc's soul-wrenching Wake Me Up, Billie Eilish's mega-hit Bad Guy, and Shawn Kircher's beloved choral work I'll Be On My Way.

Special guests Carnie and Wendy Wilson, daughters of Beach Boy Brian Wilson and chart-topping members of Wilson Phillips, will sing their father's Surf's Up. Governor Gavin Newsom will make a special appearance and welcome as part of this program honoring California. Melvin Robert anchor of Spectrum TV news will host the concert.

"We are thrilled that the Wilson sisters, whose name and talent is synonymous with the California Sound are with us" remarked GMCLA producer Lou Spisto. "We could not have found a more perfect pairing of artist and program -- they are the direct descendants of these classic harmonies and tremendous artists in their own right." Spisto continued "We are incredibly honored that Governor Newson is making an appearance on the program. Our Governor is one of the LGBTQ community's strongest long-standing activists and champions.

We could not think of celebrating California without inviting the Governor and we are so deeply touched that he made time to be with us." Spisto concluded "our dear friend Melvin Robert of Spectrum News is once again hosting. Our former singing and Board member, Melvin has become quite famous these past few years and we thank him for continuing to support GMCLA."

GMCLA members have continued to rehearse and perform virtually throughout the pandemic shutdown. The Chorus's December 2020 Holiday concert reached over 10,000 people in the Los Angeles region and throughout the globe. RESERVATIONS FOR THE CALIFORNIA SOUND, which is streaming free, can be made at http://www.gmcla.org. Those who sign up will receive a link to stream the concert at 8:00 pm on Saturday, March 20, and then be able to re-play it for 48 hours.