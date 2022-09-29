Global Ukulele Phenom 'Taimane' Will Perform in Concert at Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

Global ukulele phenom and Hawaii cultural ambassador, Taimane, brings her quartet and dancers to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 23 at 3 p.m., following the release of her latest album "Hawaiki" and her recent debut at the Glastonbury mega-festival (which featured Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar). In addition, Taimane is about to grace the cover of the 10th anniversary issue of Ukulele Magazine, and in November, she has the worldwide release of her first-ever signature ukulele, "The Moon" by ENYA. (All Redondo Beach ticket purchasers will be entered to win an autographed Taimane Signature Ukulele by ENYA.)

Taimane is arguably the most popular ukulele player in the world with nearly 500,000 social media followers, sold out concerts around the globe and over 50 million video views. Taimane has a unique sound and a live show that celebrates Hawaii culture and the instrument of the islands - the ukulele. She regularly tours and sells out shows around the world. Her recent Hawaii performances and robust 2022 world tour schedule clearly demonstrate that she is hungry to pick up right where she left off, dazzling audiences with her unique talent, style, and repertoire - from Bach to rock, flamenco infernos to tribal hymns. While Taimane is known for her virtuosity, she is, first and foremost, a world-class entertainer, and the Los Angeles Ukulele Festival is thrilled to welcome her back to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

Taimane has performed internationally in Japan and Hong Kong. Her album We Are Made of Stars was nominated for a Ukulele Album of the year at the 2016 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards (Hawaii's version of the Grammy). Taimane has also been recognized for her cover medley performances, including a spot on the Guitar World Magazine Top 10 Ukulele Moments list, and in 2020 she had an NPR Tiny Desk concert with over 1 million views.

"It feels amazing to be hitting the road again and coming out of the last two years in a stronger place than before. My first show of this year at Kahilu Theatre in April was so special - great to be back in front of in-person audiences, showcasing my new music and enjoying the ride, including my debut at Glastonbury! Cannot wait to see you soon," shares Taimane.

Taimane became a popular local musician on the Waikiki performance circuit as a teenager. In 2005, she released her first album Loco Princess. Her album Life - The Art & Beauty of Being Human was released in 2008. Other released solo projects include Ukulele Dance in 2012, We Are Made of Stars in 2015, and Elemental in 2018.

Taimane translates to diamond from Samoan and perfectly reflects the different facets of her nature. Whether delicately fingerpicking through Bach or radically ripping through Led Zeppelin, Taimane has the ability to morph genres - from classical to rock to flamenco - and stretch her instrument far beyond the familiar melodies of Hawai`i, where she grew up. When Don Ho caught wind of the talented teen, he invited her to join him as part of his venerable variety show at the Waikiki Beachcomber, further fueling Taimane's desire to perform for and connect with audiences. In addition to performing her own distinctive versions of well-known pieces, Taimane weaves in original compositions that are as far ranging as her musical tastes. With the fierceness of a rocker, and the grace of a dancer, Taimane and her music are wowing ever-larger audiences. She lights up rooms wherever she goes, sparkling like the diamond that she is.