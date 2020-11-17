Glendale Arts Giving Tuesday Show LAUGH IT OFF Will Benefit The Alex Theatre & Feature Lineup From Last Comic Standing

The virtual event will take place Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:00pm.

This Giving Tuesday, Glendale Arts is giving people a reason to laugh with its 2nd Annual Laugh It Off Comedy Night, which will be streamed live from the historic Alex Theatre on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:00pm.

The non-profit management company of the Alex Theatre has partnered with the Greater Downtown Glendale Association and Comic Cure for this virtual event benefiting the Alex. Laugh It Off is an invitation to counter the current difficulties and challenges surrounding us by indulging in the healing act of laughter while raising funds for the iconic Glendale landmark.

Following a successful inaugural event last Giving Tuesday, Glendale Arts' comedy night is returning with a lineup of comics who share a special connection to the 95 year-old Theatre - they all performed on the Alex Stage as contestants on NBC's Last Comic Standing. Matt Kirshen, Ty Barnett, Kristin Key, and headliner Alonzo Bodden, winner of Season 3 of the show, will deliver humor to the audience right at home to kick off the holiday season of giving.

On his relationship with the Alex Theatre, Bodden noted, "It's gotta be coming up to close to 17 years. I remember coming here for benefits I've done. Of course, this is where I did Last Comic Standing; that has to be my greatest memory." Speaking to the audience during the historic Theatre's 95th birthday celebration in September, he further reflected, "It has been such a great run - from the beginning of my career to right up until now. It's just been a year and a half since I taped a comedy special here, called Heavy Lightweight. I have a great history with this theatre."

Commenting on the event's goals, Glendale Arts CEO Elissa Glickman said: "During this period of extreme uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all understandably concerned; however, these times also serve as a fitting reminder to continue to uplift and empower those in our communities. We understand the financial strain many are currently facing; so this year, we have decided to maintain our goal from last year's Comedy Night - to raise $10,000. These funds will contribute to the financial stability of Glendale Arts and create future opportunities to present work that's meaningful to the community. By maintaining the same goal, we are hopeful that our community still has an opportunity to be charitable this Giving Tuesday, all while sharing a laugh with us."

Information and tickets are available at www.AlexTheatre.org and directly on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/laugh-it-off-comedy-night-tickets-125066975691. Tickets start at $20.21 for Individuals, with additional options including Household, VIP, and Pay What You Can. Each ticket purchase grants viewers access to the livestream, allowing them to laugh safely from the comfort of their homes while supporting a community institution.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You