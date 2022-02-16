Gibney Center Presents COMPANY CREATED in March

From March 16 through 19, Gibney Center will Present Company Created, featuring seven new works choreographed Gibney Company Artistic Associates: Alexander Anderson, Zui Gomez, Jesse Obremski, Kevin Pajarillaga, Marla Phelan, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, and Jake Tribus. Part of Gibney Company's holistic approach to supporting dance artists-including encouraging creative, choreographic, and entrepreneurial explorations-Company Created provides an opportunity for Company members to create work on one another and to share their work with the public. More information about Gibney Company Artistic Associates can be found here.

TICKETS

March 16: $50 Opening Night & Reception

March 17 - 19: $15 - $20

Tickets available for purchase on Gibney website.