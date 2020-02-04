Genre-Bending Sensation PINK MARTINI Returns To Pacific Symphony's Pops Series With Unique, Worldly Music

The incredible musical stylings of world music group Pink Martini will once again join Pacific Symphony musicians onstage for the fourth time since 2010, in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall as Andy Einhorn conducts! Pink Martini is part big band, part classical ensemble, part salsa troupe and all fun!

The energetic and enthusiastic "little orchestra" finds its musical inspiration from cultures around the world, easily jumping from genres like pop, jazz and classical to establish its own unique blend of music. Formed in Portland, Ore., the 12-member ensemble has been a popular favorite in many countries for more than a decade with its revitalization of vintage Big Band sound, in combination with 1940s jazz, cross-cultural rhythms and much more!

This exciting act in Pacific Symphony's Pops series takes place Friday and Saturday, March 23-24, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50. Tickets will sell fast, and this concert is sure to sell out. To purchase your tickets and find more information, please visit www.PacificSymphony.org or (714) 755-5799.

Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America. Pink Martini made its European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998 under the direction of Norman Leyden. Since then, the band has gone on to play with more than 70 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony at the Sydney Opera House, and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London.





