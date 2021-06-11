Geffen Playhouse Announces Annual BACKSTAGE AT THE GEFFEN Gala

The Geffen Playhouse has announced its annual Backstage at the Geffen gala event.

Backstage at the Geffen is the theatre's signature annual fundraiser, where they honor key entertainment industry figures who have made their indelible philanthropic mark on the community. One of the company's most anticipated events of the year, Backstage at the Geffen provides an intimate setting for guests to enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes stories from some of the most prominent celebrities in Hollywood, as well as surprise, unannounced performances that span the live arts spectrum.

All funds raised support the Geffen's ongoing commitment to bring the power and inspiration of the arts to youth and adults in communities across the patchwork of Los Angeles.

This year, the event will take place outdoors on August 7, 2021.

Le Conte Avenue will be transformed into an intimate, outdoor fine dining and theater experience for 216 guests with the Geffen Playhouse as the beautifully lit backdrop. Enjoy a delicious 3-course dinner by Chef Abigail Chilton of Alligator Pear Catering, followed by a performance of music, dance, and intimate theater stories by secret celebrity guests. It's one of the most sought-after tickets in town.

Past storytellers and honorees include Dave Chappelle, Helen Mirren, Billy Crystal, Quincy Jones, Julie Andrews, Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood, Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson, Steve Martin, Carol Burnett, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Morgan Freeman, and Jennifer Garner, to name just a few.

Learn more and reserve your package at https://www.geffenplayhouse.org/support/events/backstage-at-the-geffen/.