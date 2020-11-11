Garry Marshall Theater to Present HOLIDAZE HARMONY

It's a night of pure holiday entertainment. A soulful season's greeting.

recording artists and Broadway stars Terron Brooks and Kamilah Marshall reunite at the Garry Marshall Theatre for their annual holiday extravaganza: Holidaze Harmony - this time, the concert is captured on film. World premiere stream takes place Wednesday, December 16 at 7pm, then the performance can be viewed on demand after 5pm, from December 17-20.

Lifelong best friends and the self-proclaimed "Black Donny and Marie," Terron Brooks (The Soul of Broadway, NBC miniseries The Temptations, Broadway's The Lion King) and Kamilah Marshall (NBC's Hairspray! Live, Broadway's Rent, Hairspray, Bette Midler's The Showgirl Must Go On Las Vegas engagement and Midler's Kiss My Brass world tour) are coming to you from the Garry Marshall Theatre this December celebrating the 11th year of Holidaze Harmony - live streaming to homes around the world.

Produced by Garry Marshall Theatre and, the all-new, filmed incarnation of the fan-favorite Holidaze Harmony is staying true to its roots, but mixing things up on the acclaimed concert event that has taken up residency at the Garry Marshall Theatre since 2017. Holidaze Harmony: 11 is part variety show, part intimate concert, and all feel-good. This not-to-be-missed Christmas special was filmed over two-days at the landmark Garry Marshall Theatre in the fall of 2020 and will stream from December 16-20, 2020.

Directed bywho also produces with Dark Blue Mondaze producer Gary Dewitt Marshall (not to be confused with tv and film legend Garry Marshall) said, "there is absolutely nothing that compares to the chemistry and vocal magic of Kamilah and Terron. They 100% change the Christmas game. The world needs this concert more than ever. So we navigated some uncharted territory for us to bring this to life. And I think we are all going to be better because of it."

Always a sold-out live show, this all-new streaming Christmas special allows for families to cozy up in their homes across the world to laugh, cry, be wowed by the music and celebrate the season with the song-stylings of this dynamic duo.

"What a journey this has been to take our show to the next level." Terron Brooks said about the show he co-created with life-long best friend Kamilah Marshall. "It's still all the banter and bloopers that make us... us. We still reinvent holiday songs in our Kamilah and Terron way. But this year, we are taking things to a new level. We even shocked ourselves."

Kamilah added, "This experience has been a blessing. We cannot wait for folks in every corner of the world to have the chance to join us this Christmas. And this venue is just special. It was in 2001 that I stood on the Garry Marshall Theatre stage in the musical Happy Days. It was the Falcon Theatre back then and Garry was directing, and Joe Bwarie was a PA pulling scenery. Flash forward to me singing on this stage with my best friend Terron nearly 20 years later, and now Joe is directing. It's surreal, and a testament to the magic of what happens in Garry's theatre."

Garry Marshall Theatre developed Holidaze Harmony with the artists to be the venue's premiere, filmed, streaming event. The hope is that this will be the first of many in a concert series produced by the Burbank theatre.

"It's truly an event," said Garry's daughter and CEO of the nonprofit, Kathleen. "And we are so thrilled to be able to bring this show to homes everywhere. Kamilah and Terron sound incredible. My dad knew them and had worked with them. Garry loved that they were not only star singers, but that they knew funny. Joe [Bwarie] was directing a vaudeville bit for one song and before the last take Kamilah said, 'this one is for Garry.' No question... he would love every second of this."

Brooks added, "Filming allows us to share the heartbeat of what we created and have been doing live for over a decade with so many more people. What drives us is the sheer excitement of the audiences getting to experience pure love, friendship, and harmony. To be clear, this is going to be everything past audiences have come to expect, and yet, so much more. And for new viewers, this will be the start of a tradition they will want to include in their holiday season for years to come."

Garry Marshall Theatre brings back a powerhouse design team including Princess Grace Award recipient Tanya Orellana (set), Emmy Award-nominee Robert Arturo Ramirez (sound), JM Montecalvo (lights), John Stapleton (makeup), and a three piece band including: Peter Smith (Music Director/piano), Nate Light (Bass), and Peter Buck (drums).

On sale November 13, 2020 (Garry Marshall's Birthday Anniversary). Streaming concert dates span December 16-20 at 7pm PDT. Visit www.garrymarshalltheatre.org for tickets and more information.

