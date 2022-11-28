Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Host Michael-Leon Wooley is joined by Broadway Veteran, J. Elaine Marcos. This show is bound to be the hit of the holiday season!

Nov. 28, 2022  

Gabrielle Ruiz, Rena Strober & More to Star in THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW at the El Portal Theatre

Broadway to the Rescue's THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW has announced the cast for this year's December 2nd, holiday fundraising extravaganza, at the El Portal Theatre!

The list of Broadway performers this year include Carly Hughes, Jason Michael Snow, Clent Bowers, Rhett George, Greg Poland, Gabrielle Ruiz, Rena Strober, Sharon Wilkins, Doug Kreeger, Kearran Giovanni, Gwen Hollander, Julie Garnye, Wendy Rosoff, Nita Whitaker, and more!!!

Back again this year, your Broadway to the Rescue (BTTR) host Michael-Leon Wooley is joined by Broadway Veteran, J. Elaine Marcos. This show is bound to be the hit of the holiday season!



Ensemble members are Alyssa Bass, Carlo Garcia, Cienna Menville, Julia Haynes, Marissa Mayer, Maui Santos, Mia Akemi Brown, Sherry Mandujano, Anjanique Jewell, and Mitchell Johnson.

The production team includes Choreographer, Rodrigo Varandas, Music Director, Gregory Nabours, Production Stage Manager, Corey Womack, Set Designer, Phillip Spencer, Costumer, Ashley Crockett, Sound Designer, Matt Shores, and Production Manager, Sarah Steiker.

After last year's sold out show, Broadway to the Rescue returns to the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood Hollywood. Broadway to the Rescue has become an annual hit in Los Angeles with an eager and growing audience. Don't miss THE BIG FAT CHRISTMAS SHOW on December 2nd at 8pm.

All proceeds from this event will go directly to HOPE OF THE VALLEY, a non-profit organization that has been doing tireless work for the homeless population in Los Angeles for the past 10 years. The homeless crisis has been declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles, and this benefit is a call to arms to bring urgent and necessary funding to three of Hope of the Valley's anticipated projects launching in the next few weeks that will bring immediate assistance to those in need.






