Running November 17- December 18 at Theatre 40.

Oct. 14, 2022  

GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER? Opens November 17 At Theatre 40

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, a play.written by Todd Kriedler, a dapted from the screenplay by William Rose. and directed by Cate Caplin will be produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford at Theatre Forty, 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90212.

The venue is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Free parking is available in the parking lot beneath the theatre. To access parking, enter through the driveway at the intersection of Durant and Moreno Drives.

Running November 17- December 18, 2022. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Dark on November 24 and 25 (Thanksgiving).

A progressive white couple's proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings her Black fiancé home to meet them in this fresh and relevant stage adaptation of the iconic film Guess Who's Coming to Dinner. Blindsided by their daughter's whirlwind romance and fearful for her future, Matt and Christina Drayton quickly come to realize the difference between supporting a mixed-race couple in your newspaper and welcoming one into your family---especially in 1967. But they're surprised to find they aren't the only ones with concerns about the match, and it's not long before a multi-family clash of racial and generational difference sweeps across the Draytons' idyllic San Francisco terrace. At the end of the day, will the love between young Joanna and John prevail? With humor and insight, the play begins a conversation sure to continue at dinner tables long after the curtain comes down.

Todd Kriedler is the playwright. He wrote the musical Holler If Ya Hear Me and the teleplay for the TV-movie Mahalia. He is also a director and the co-founder of the August Wilson Monologue Competition.

Cate Caplin directs Guess Who's Coming to Dinner for Theatre 40. She has produced, directed and choreographed over 200 productions. She is the recipient of multiple awards, among them the lee Melville Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Los Angeles Theatre Community.

The cast of Guess Who's Coming to Dinner includes Larry Eisenberg, Diana Angelina, Abigail Stewart, Marc Antonio Pritchett, Fred Dawson, Crystal Jackson, Patty Lewis, Jenn Robbins and David Hunt Stafford.

Set design: Jeff G. Rack. Costume design: Michèle Young. Sound design: Nick Foran. Lighting design: Derrick McDaniel.


Los Angeles New Play Project Announces 2nd Annual Grant Recipients For Los Angeles Playwrights & Area TheatersLos Angeles New Play Project Announces 2nd Annual Grant Recipients For Los Angeles Playwrights & Area Theaters
October 14, 2022

The LOS ANGELES NEW PLAY PROJECT, founded to support original works presented on the Los Angeles stage, will award each of the selected playwrights $20,000, with an additional $20,000 going to each of the four producing entities that have agreed to produce the winning plays.
A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE Now Running in HollywoodA FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO DIVORCE Now Running in Hollywood
October 14, 2022

Thanks to great reviews and robust ticket sales, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Divorce is returning, moving to Hollywood after a successful run in the Valley.
Laguna Art Museum Announces ART & NATURE FESTIVAL Programming and ExhibitionsLaguna Art Museum Announces ART & NATURE FESTIVAL Programming and Exhibitions
October 14, 2022

On Thursday, November 3, Laguna Art Museum will kick off its tenth annual Art & Nature Festival, with engaging programming for all ages, as well as four new exhibitions that honor the rich history of California art. This high-profile event is the museum's largest public program of the year, bringing together thousands of participants to foster an appreciation of nature, to raise environmental awareness and discover cross-sections between nature and the arts.
Casa Romantica to Present Concerts from HyeJin Kim, Paul Wiancko, and More This SeasonCasa Romantica to Present Concerts from HyeJin Kim, Paul Wiancko, and More This Season
October 14, 2022

Orange County's major cultural institution and arts destination, Casa Romantica has announced a variety of family activities, concerts from award-winning musicians, educational programs, and community events with picturesque views and a slice of history. Throughout October and November, Casa Romantica will offer an array of diverse events and experiences.
The Elite Theatre Company to Present THE COVER OF LIFE Beginning This MonthThe Elite Theatre Company to Present THE COVER OF LIFE Beginning This Month
October 14, 2022

The Elite Theatre Company has announced its upcoming production of The Cover of LIFE – a play by R.T. Robinson directed by Patrick T. Rogers. The production runs for five weekends beginning Friday, October 21st, 2022.   