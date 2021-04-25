GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES Will Be Streamed by Little Renegade Productions Next Month

In November of 2020, Little Renegade Productions had just come off their inaugural production; She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms. In planning the rest of the season, CEO Kelsey Weinstein knew that the Zoom platform wasn't going to fit every show she had in mind for the season. Knowing it would be an ambitious task, the company set forward to produce a filmed version of a play, but rather in the style of a short film.

Helmed by director Stephen La Rocque, this show was rehearsed and developed for the camera. Dylan La Rocque as Doug and Kelsey Weinstein as Kayleen, the team has created a truly unique version of this show. With original score from Eric J. Weinstein, this production takes the beautiful words of Rajiv Joseph and effortlessly translates them onto the screen.

Over the course of 30 years, the lives of Kayleen and Doug intersect at the most bizarre intervals, leading the two childhood friends to compare scars and the physical calamities that keep drawing them together.

Gruesome Playground Injuries is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. New York.

This production will be presented online on May 27, 2021 @7:00 PST with a special talk-back session after the show featuring the actors and creative team. It will be available to stream via Video On Demand from May 28-30.

May 27: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42965

May 28-30: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40654

Talkback: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gruesome-playground-injuries-talkback-tickets-143139509125

For more information, go to https://littlerenegadeproductions.com/upcoming-productions/gruesome-playground-injuries