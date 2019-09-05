GOOSEBUMPS, THE MUSICAL Comes to Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is pleased to announce the second show in its fifth TYA Family Series... Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium. With book and lyrics by John Maclay and music and lyrics by Danny Abosch, based on the stories by R.L. Stine, and directed by Darryl B. Hovis, Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium will preview from October 4 through October 6; regular performances will begin October 6 and continue through October 27 at Chance Theater @ Bette Aitken theater arts Center on the Fyda-Mar Stage.

The musical follows Brooke and Zeke are who are thrilled to learn that they've won the starring roles in the new school musical - a mysterious production called The Phantom. But when strange, seemingly supernatural events begin interrupting rehearsals, the friends begin to wonder whether the show they're acting in might be cursed. In the slightly spooky, family-friendly world of Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium, Brooke and Zeke must race to find out whether they're being haunted by ghosts or hoodwinked by pranksters.

Named the world's bestselling book series of all time in the 2003 Guiness Book of World Records, R.L. Stine's monthly book series Goosebumps has, in its 26-year history, sold over 50 million international prints in 32 languages, making the series one of the best-selling children's series of all time. The series has also inspired two major motion pictures, the first starring Jack Black back in 2015. It's only natural that the momentum of sustained popularity would eventually result in a musical for the whole family. Premiering in 2016 at First Stage in Milwaukee, Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium has made its way around the United States, playing at theaters like Main Street Theater in Houston, the Walnut Street Theater in Philadelphia, and the Rose Theater in Omaha.

Director Darryl Hovis feels that the Goosebumps stories have been teaching an important, and rare, lesson to young audiences since its inception. "I remember reading the Goosebumps novels with my children as they were growing up," says Hovis. "They were frightening and funny at the same time. Silly and fun, they encourage kids to take action, and to not rely on being saved by 'adults.' A lot of times, the adults are a part of the problem. It teaches kids to figure out the solution, but does so in clever ways."

Special "Relaxed Performance" -- Saturday, October 12 at 11am

The Chance will be providing at least one "Relaxed Performance" per show in our TYA Family Series. Relaxed performances are specifically designed to welcome patrons who will benefit from a less restricted audience environment. Patrons of all abilities are welcome, including but not limited to those with intellectual or learning disabilities, sensory processing conditions or autism. There is a relaxed attitude to noise and movement within the auditorium, and some minor production changes may be made to reduce the intensity of light, sound and other potentially startling effects. Babes in arms are also welcome to our relaxed performances.





