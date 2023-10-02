GETTING THERE! Extended By Hollywood Independent Theater Festival at the Hudson Theatres

Getting There! is being extended by the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival at the Hudson Theatres on October 23, 7 PM. Written, produced, and performed by Rebecca O'Brien. Directed by Cameron Watson.

Getting There! is a funny, heartwarming show that celebrates The Miracles of traveling with strangers as Rebecca commutes to and from the clinic for treatment for a life-threatening illness. She takes the bus with her little service dog. These travel stories, mental and physical, have an edge but are also charming, intriguing and will fill your heart.

Far from encountering an excess of big city nastiness and alienation, she finds that many of her fellow passengers end up offering her warmth, compassion, humor, joy, friendship and community. Who would have thought that you'd find these things in Los Angeles?



Rebecca pays tribute to the many different characters she met on the bus by portraying them in her show Getting There!

Rebecca observes, “I honestly believe I was sent angels…. I am open to how the universe is filled with good hearts in it. And since I am open, I see them everywhere.”

Rebecca O'Brien (Writer/Performer) is a recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Natalie Schafer Award for Emerging Comic Actress. She has appeared in well over forty stage productions in Los Angeles, among them Bearings, Once in a Lifetime, Laura's Bush, The Women, Rebeck Revisited and Wearing My Own Brassiere (which she wrote). She has also appeared in film (Curdled with Keke Palmer; Come As You Are with James Russo) and on television (ER, NYPD Blue, Up All Night, Kath & Kim, more).

Cameron Watson (Director) has been called “one of our finest contemporary directors” by the Los Angeles Times, his directing credits include acclaimed productions of On the Other Hand, We're Happy; Steel Magnolias; Beloved; The Little Foxes; Bled for the Household Truth; Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; and much more. He has also directed for television (Break a Hip) and film (Our Very Own; Landings).