GET LIT 2023 CLASSIC SLAM FINALS To Be Held On April 22 At The Ace Hotel In Los Angeles

Get Lit - Words Ignite, the Los Angeles-based educational nonprofit whose mission is to increase literacy, empower youth, and energize communities through poetry and visual media will hold their 12th annual Classic Poetry Slam Finals on April 22, 2023. The evening will include a special live performance from Emmy nominated actor and Grammy award-winning poet Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Tickets are available now at Click Here.

The three-day classic slam event which culminates with the finals on April 22nd, is the largest classic poetry slam in the world and includes hundreds of young poets from schools throughout southern California. These young poets will come together to perform classic/contemporary poems alongside their original Spoken Word responses, live, for a panel of judges.

This year's judges include Emmy nominated actor and Grammy award-winning poet Malcolm-Jamal Warner; California Poet Laureate and author, Lee Herrick, Former US Poet Laureate, author and activist Juan Felipe Herrera; former Youth Poet Laureate of the West Coast, Mila Cuda; musician and poet Grace Weber and more. The accuracy judge position will be held by the 2023 West Regional Youth Poet Laureate and current Finalist for the National Youth Poet Laureate of The United States, Salome Agbaroji. The evening will be hosted by artist, actor and former Youth Poet Laureate of New York, Ashley August.

The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

In addition, the public can sponsor student transportation by making a donation https://donate.getlit.org/campaign/classic-slam-2023-raise-the-roots/c475120.