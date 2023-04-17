Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GET LIT 2023 CLASSIC SLAM FINALS To Be Held On April 22 At The Ace Hotel In Los Angeles

The evening will include a special live performance from Emmy nominated actor and Grammy award-winning poet Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Apr. 17, 2023  

GET LIT 2023 CLASSIC SLAM FINALS To Be Held On April 22 At The Ace Hotel In Los Angeles

Get Lit - Words Ignite, the Los Angeles-based educational nonprofit whose mission is to increase literacy, empower youth, and energize communities through poetry and visual media will hold their 12th annual Classic Poetry Slam Finals on April 22, 2023. The evening will include a special live performance from Emmy nominated actor and Grammy award-winning poet Malcolm-Jamal Warner. Tickets are available now at Click Here.

The three-day classic slam event which culminates with the finals on April 22nd, is the largest classic poetry slam in the world and includes hundreds of young poets from schools throughout southern California. These young poets will come together to perform classic/contemporary poems alongside their original Spoken Word responses, live, for a panel of judges.

This year's judges include Emmy nominated actor and Grammy award-winning poet Malcolm-Jamal Warner; California Poet Laureate and author, Lee Herrick, Former US Poet Laureate, author and activist Juan Felipe Herrera; former Youth Poet Laureate of the West Coast, Mila Cuda; musician and poet Grace Weber and more. The accuracy judge position will be held by the 2023 West Regional Youth Poet Laureate and current Finalist for the National Youth Poet Laureate of The United States, Salome Agbaroji. The evening will be hosted by artist, actor and former Youth Poet Laureate of New York, Ashley August.

The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

In addition, the public can sponsor student transportation by making a donation https://donate.getlit.org/campaign/classic-slam-2023-raise-the-roots/c475120.




Review: 1776 at Ahmanson Theatre Photo
Review: 1776 at Ahmanson Theatre
What did our critic think of 1776 at Ahmanson Theatre? In contemporary theater - as in life - optics matter. A lot. Given current trends in theatrical programing, the musical 1776 would probably never get staged. Granted, Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's 1969 take on the sturm and drang surrounding the Second Continental Congress's decision to form a new nation may be a patriotic Tony Award-winner.
Festival Of Arts Debuts All-New Virtual Exhibit GALLERY OF LIVING ART On World Art Day, Ap Photo
Festival Of Arts Debuts All-New Virtual Exhibit GALLERY OF LIVING ART On World Art Day, April 15
In celebration of the Pageant of the Masters' 90th anniversary this summer and World Art Day on Saturday, April 15, the Festival of Arts is pleased to announce the debut of an all new virtual exhibit, the Gallery of Living Art.
The Group Rep Brings THE LARAMIE PROJECT To Lonny Chapman Theatre This Weekend Photo
The Group Rep Brings THE LARAMIE PROJECT To Lonny Chapman Theatre This Weekend
The Group Rep presents “The Laramie Project” written by Moises Kaufman, Ms. Leigh Fondakowski and The Techtonic Theater Project, directed by Kathleen Delaney, produced by Bill Fitzhugh & Danica Waitley for the Group Rep.
Anna Moskowitz And Zoe Brown Announce Production Of GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, Premieri Photo
Anna Moskowitz And Zoe Brown Announce Production Of GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES, Premiering April 20 In LA
Director Anna Moskowitz and Executive Producer Zoe Brown have announced their local production of Gruesome Playground Injuries, a thought-provoking play that explores the complexities of human relationships and the scars that bind us together.

More Hot Stories For You


Festival Of Arts Debuts All-New Virtual Exhibit GALLERY OF LIVING ART On World Art Day, April 15Festival Of Arts Debuts All-New Virtual Exhibit GALLERY OF LIVING ART On World Art Day, April 15
April 14, 2023

In celebration of the Pageant of the Masters' 90th anniversary this summer and World Art Day on Saturday, April 15, the Festival of Arts is pleased to announce the debut of an all new virtual exhibit, the Gallery of Living Art.
The Group Rep Brings THE LARAMIE PROJECT To Lonny Chapman Theatre This WeekendThe Group Rep Brings THE LARAMIE PROJECT To Lonny Chapman Theatre This Weekend
April 14, 2023

The Group Rep presents “The Laramie Project” written by Moises Kaufman, Ms. Leigh Fondakowski and The Techtonic Theater Project, directed by Kathleen Delaney, produced by Bill Fitzhugh & Danica Waitley for the Group Rep.
Anna Moskowitz, Zoe Brown, and Middle Man Productions Announce Production of Gruesome Playground Injuries, Premiering April 20thAnna Moskowitz, Zoe Brown, and Middle Man Productions Announce Production of Gruesome Playground Injuries, Premiering April 20th
April 14, 2023

Director Anna Moskowitz and Executive Producer Zoe Brown have announced their local production of Gruesome Playground Injuries, a thought-provoking play that explores the complexities of human relationships and the scars that bind us together.
THE BATMAN IN CONCERT to Make US Debut in April At The Dolby TheatreTHE BATMAN IN CONCERT to Make US Debut in April At The Dolby Theatre
April 14, 2023

DC In Concert, an all-new global touring film concert series presented by TCG Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, will make its United States debut in Los Angeles with Warner Bros. Pictures' 2022 box office hit, 'The Batman.'
Celebrate Mother's Day With Annual MOMENTUM PLACE at Will Geer's Theatricum BotanicumCelebrate Mother's Day With Annual MOMENTUM PLACE at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
April 14, 2023

Every year on Mother's Day, 'MOMentum Place' creates a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. Bring your mother to honor the MOMentum in her life - always on the go for others.
share