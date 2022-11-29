Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
GAME OF THRONES Live Concert Experience to Return to the Hollywood Bowl

General on-sale tickets for the show will be available beginning this Friday, December 2nd at 10AM Pacific Time.

Nov. 29, 2022  

For one night only, the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience featuring two-time Emmy® Award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi will return for a special encore event at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA.

Come relive this incredible concert on Saturday, May 13, 2023, the immersive live concert produced by Live Nation will have Djawadi conducting The Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra as they perform the iconic live music from all eight seasons from the blockbuster hit HBO® series including the "Main Title Theme," "Light of the Seven," "The Night King" and more.

Complete with an array of big-screen visuals and dazzling bursts of pyrotechnics and fireworks, the concert will transport viewers to the world of Westeros once again while bringing to life one of the most memorable scores in television history.

"Performing Game of Thrones Live at The Hollywood Bowl is a very special experience," says Djawadi. "This concert has been such an amazing ride and being able to share it with the incredible GoT fans is a blast."

Claiming a chapter in the history books of television scores, Djawadi's critically acclaimed music from Game of Thrones earned him two Grammy® Award nominations and back-to-back Emmy® Awards wins in the category of "Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)."

To give fans the chance to relive and enjoy the most memorable moments of his score while tracing the entire journey of the series, Ramin conceptualized The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience in 2017 and presented the show over 100 times in arenas spanning North America and Europe between 2017 and 2019.

Ramin returned to the world of Westeros to compose the music for HBO®'s House of the Dragon, the smash hit successor series to Game of Thrones®, and has had a prolific year creating the music for the fourth season of Westworld, Uncharted, Eternals, and the forthcoming third season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2022.

Versatility has continued to define his career, from celebrated scores for Uncharted, Eternals, Iron Man, Pacific Rim, A Wrinkle in Time, Clash of the Titans, Great Wall and Prison Break. Ramin has also composed scores for blockbuster video games including New World, Gears 5, Gears of War 4, and Medal of Honor.

Most notably, Game of Thrones illuminates the breadth of his talent. Season Six boasted one of his most popular compositions, "Light of the Seven", which has impressively surpassed 116 million Spotify streams to date. His entrancing and elegant compositions typically average over 2.8 million plays monthly on Spotify, while spawning countless viral covers, and even topping Billboard's Top Soundtracks chart. Ramin's Game of Thrones® score albums have amassed over 1 billion streams to date.



