Free Staged Reading of FOR WANT OF A HORSE to be Presented at Echo Theater Company in June

The Echo Theater Company will present a staged reading of a new play, For Want of a Horse by Olivia Dufault, on Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. at Atwater Village Theatre. Admission is free.



In this sincere, darkly comedic take on animals and the humans who love them, Calvin, a struggling zoophile, has long desired a marefriend. Now, with the blessing of his wife, he’s set to purchase the horse of his dreams.



The cast includes Samantha Dammeyer, Nicole DuPort, David Phillip Fishman, Chris Jerabek and Tim Wright. Abigail Deser (The Thin Place) directs.



A trans playwright, screenwriter and comic book writer, Dufault’s other plays include Year of the Rooster and The Tomb of King Tot. She is the recipient of the 2017 Venturous Playwrights Fellowship and of the 2015 Playwrights of New York Fellowship. In television, she worked as story editor on AMC’S Preacher and co-executive producer on FX’s Legion. In film, she wrote the feature The True Adventures of Wolfboy. She is the author of the upcoming graphic novel Laserworld.



Atwater Village Theatre is located at 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039. For more information, call (310) 307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.