Frederick R. Weisman Museum Hosts In-Person Art Exhibition

The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University will exhibit Hues of Isolation: Pepperdine Studio Arts Senior Thesis Exhibition 2021, a collaborative online exhibition this spring. The exhibition will feature works by 11 artists who are graduating from Pepperdine's Seaver College with BA degrees in Studio Art and acts as a capstone course for the major. The student artists include Alyssa Anderson, Ali Mullin, Anne Marie Butcher, Carson Vandermade, Caleb Noh, Connor Bezark, David Bird, Emily Margot Knight, Jess Hibler, Veronica Sams, and Zion Chang.

This exhibition features in-person entry dates on Wednesday, April 21, Friday, April 23, Saturday, April 24, and Wednesday, April 28 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. In-person entry is limited to those individuals who live on Pepperdine's campus, or are otherwise already on campus for an authorized purpose. Attendees must abide by all COVID safety regulations. Use the registration link to reserve timed entry tickets to view the exhibition.

The online virtual gallery will open Thursday, May 6. Please visit the Pepperdine Studio Arts website to view the exhibition on the opening date.

This group of artists is working through the various challenges that an online world has presented. They have been wrestling with the idea of what it means to be alone. Student works include a range of media, including animation, painting, sculpture, and video that explore a wide variety of issues including feminism, inclusivity, and identity.

About the Seaver College Fine Arts Division

The Seaver College Fine Arts Division offers students excellent training in the disciplines of studio art, art history, music, and theatre arts. A group of renowned faculty, who are revered in their fields as practicing scholars, artists, and teachers, prepare students for careers in the arts and continued graduate study. With approximately 300 students in the division, the unique programs are designed to prepare and inspire students to develop critical thinking, nurture creativity, and create the highest level of art and scholarship.

The Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University was dedicated in September 1992. It showcases historical and contemporary art by nationally recognized artists, but focuses on the art of California. Past exhibitions have included Rodin's Obsession: The Gates of Hell (2001), Claes Oldenburg: Drawings (2004), Chihuly Los Angeles (2005), Jim Dine: Some Drawings (2007), Roy Lichtenstein: In Process (2011), Illustrating Modern Life: The Golden Age of American Illustration from the Kelly Collection (2013), Wayne Thiebaud: Works on Paper (2014), Chuck Close: Face Forward (2015), Andy Warhol: Life and Legends (2016), and Larry Bell: Pacific Red (2017).

For more information, call (310) 506-4851 or visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/museum.