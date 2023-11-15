Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Fountain Theatre to Host Memorial Celebration for Shirley Jo Finney at Kirk Douglas Theatre

A respected and beloved Los Angeles theater director who worked at regional theaters across the country and in South Africa, Finney was also a TV and film director.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Photos: See Alfred Molina, John Douglas Thompson & Chris Perfetti in INHERIT THE WIND at P Photo 3 Photos: See Alfred Molina & More in INHERIT THE WIND at Pasadena Playhouse
Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl Photo 4 Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl

Fountain Theatre to Host Memorial Celebration for Shirley Jo Finney at Kirk Douglas Theatre

The Fountain Theatre will host a celebration to honor the memory of Shirley Jo Finney at the Kirk Douglas Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 12beginning at 7 p.m.

A respected and beloved Los Angeles theater director who worked at regional theaters across the country and in South Africa, Finney was also an established television and film director. She was the winner of numerous honors and awards, including for eight productions she directed at the Fountain over the course of a decades-long artistic relationship. Her acclaimed staging of the Fountain’s production of Citizen: An American Lyric by Claudia Rankine was one of three chosen to inaugurate CTG’s Block Party at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in 2017. Finney passed away on October 10 at the age of 74 following an eight-month battle with cancer.

“We invite the Los Angeles theater community to gather with us to honor this extraordinary artist,” says Fountain Theatre artistic director Stephen Sachs. “The celebration is open to anyone who was touched by Shirley Jo’s life. All are welcome.”

The Kirk Douglas Theatre is located at 9820 Washington Blvd, Culver City CA 90232. Parking is free with validation underneath City Hall, located across the street from the theater on the corner of Culver Blvd. and Duquesne Ave. (entrance on Duquesne).

Reservations can be made online at https://tinyurl.com/CelebratingShirleyJo.
 

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Alexandra Billings, Ito Aghayere, and More Will Lead POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Photo
Alexandra Billings, Ito Aghayere, and More Will Lead POTUS at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for its Los Angeles premiere of the three-time Tony Award-nominated play POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Find out who is joining the cast here!

2
The Long Beach Symphony Pops Performs Holiday Swing Concert Photo
The Long Beach Symphony Pops Performs 'Holiday Swing' Concert

Long Beach Symphony will ring in the holidays with Byron Stripling's Holiday Swing! Byron and Sidney McSweeney will light up your holiday stage with their infectious yuletide joy and everyone's favorite seasonal tunes.  

3
Eight Ball Theatre Signs Deal With Hudson Theatres Photo
Eight Ball Theatre Signs Deal With Hudson Theatres

Eight Ball Theatre has signed a residency agreement with the Hudson Theatres Los Angeles.

4
Tickets to Comedian Kate Berlants KATE at Pasadena Playhouse on Sale Now Photo
Tickets to Comedian Kate Berlant's KATE at Pasadena Playhouse on Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for KATE, comedian Kate Berlant’s hit show direct from New York, at Pasadena Playhouse.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas in Los Angeles Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/13-12/14)
Beachcomber in Los Angeles Beachcomber
The MAIN (11/10-11/26)
Tabletop The Musical in Los Angeles Tabletop The Musical
Let Live Theater at The Actors Company (11/03-11/19)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
All's Well That Ends Well in Los Angeles All's Well That Ends Well
The Porters of Hellsgate (11/17-12/03)
King Hedley II in Los Angeles King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
Rent the Perfect Sports Car Show in Los Angeles Rent the Perfect Sports Car Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-5/03)
Holidays with Jennifer Holliday in Los Angeles Holidays with Jennifer Holliday
Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza (12/02-12/03)
Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink in Los Angeles Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (1/27-1/27)
The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina in Los Angeles The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (6/21-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You