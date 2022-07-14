Fountain Theatre Brings Cops And Teens Together For Third Year Of WALKING THE BEAT

Walking the Beat, The Fountain Theatre's innovative community-building program that sees cops and teens working together to create theater, presents Flicker.

Seven teenagers from Hollywood High School, Hawthorne High School and Orthopaedic Hospital Medical High School, with support from the Bresee Youth Center, joined in a transformative group process with four officers representing the Los Angeles School and UCLA Police Departments to generate ideas, stories and experiences over the course of nine weeks. Flicker is a compilation of their writings, conversations and improvisations-all exploring what it means and takes to keep ourselves and our communities safe.



Performances, with lighting design by Alison Brummer, sound design by Marc Antonio Pritchett and video design by Adler Lefleur, will take place on The Fountain Theatre's outdoor stage.



Now in its third year at the Fountain, Walking the Beat utilizes performing arts as a vehicle for youth empowerment and community building, providing life-changing experiences for underserved youth and police officers. Founded by the Elizabeth Youth Theater Ensemble and led by executive and artistic director Theo Perkins, this year's program provides students with opportunities to work hands-on with program facilitator and director Angela Kariotis, renowned artist Kristina Wong, drama therapists Adam Stevens and Danielle Levenas, and mindfulness and yoga coach Tina LeMar.



Walking the Beat supporters include Warner Media/AT&T, Mary Jo and David Volk, L.A. County Department of Probation, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Allison Thomas. the Phillips-Gerla family, East Hollywood Neighborhood Council and Deborah Irmas.

To learn more call (323) 663-1525 or visit www.FountainTheatre.com.