Foundation For New American Musicals is Seeking New Musical Submissions

Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis.

By: Jul. 20, 2024
The Foundation for New American Musical's MUSI-CAL concert series is currently accepting submissions for their upcoming showcases. Selected original work will be showcased and receive expert advice, promotion, and encouragement.

MUSI-CAL is a popular event that allows contemporary audiences to engage with new musicals before they are produced. It provides a platform for creators to present their work and connect with industry professionals and fellow artists. The event has gained significant recognition, with two of the works presented at MUSI-CAL being produced Off-Broadway in 2020.

Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis, so there is no deadline to worry about. However, it is important to note that at least one of the writers must reside in California.

To submit your musical, simply visit the submission link provided below. This link will take you directly to the submission page where you can fill out the necessary information and upload your materials. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to showcase your talent and receive valuable feedback!

Submission Link: [https://www.fnam.us/musical]



