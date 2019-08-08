Found Theatre Presents A BODY IN THE O

east village caravanserai presents a new performance by Tim Miller, "A Body in the O."

Climb along with performer Tim Miller inside the giant O of the Hollywood sign - or as Shakespeare called it "the wooden O" of the theatre - as Miller performs a new work created from his brand new book of performances and stories, A BODY IN THE O.

Jumping off from a day in 1984 when Miller scrambled up inside the O of the Hollywood sign and imagined the performance space of his dreams (Highways), A BODY IN THE O journeys through the hoops of the Department of Homeland Security, the human heart's mysterious Os and, finally, a wedding day, as Miller imagines the full possibility of performance that changes the world!

Tim Miller is an internationally acclaimed solo performer, whose solo theater works have been presented throughout North America, Australia, and Europe at such prestigious venues as Yale Repertory Theatre, the Institute of Contemporary Art (London), the Walker Art Center (Minneapolis), and the Brooklyn Academy Of Music. He is the author of the books SHIRTS & SKIN, BODY BLOWS and 1001 BEDS (2007 literary prize for best Drama-Theater book, Lambda Literary Foundation}. Miller has taught theatre performance at UCLA and Cal State L.A. He is a founder of two of the most influential performance spaces in the United States: Performance Space 122, Manhattan's Lower East Side, and Highways Performance Space, Santa Monica, CA.

east village caravanserai is co-founded by Victoria Bryan and Sherry Diamond, long time arts advocates and theatre artists. Its mission is to curate chamber theatre and performative arts pieces addressing socially relevant issues that foster dialogue and inspire action.





