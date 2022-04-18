Found Theatre Of Long Beach Closing, Donating All Equipment

Due to a downtown redevelopment project, The Found Theatre of Long Beach is permanently closing and is offering its remaining equipment free of charge to other Southern California theatres and non-profits.

Much has already been given away, but the following items are still available: 50+ lighting instruments (primarily Lekos); 1--2 sets of footlights; miscellaneous lighting cable and accessories; flats, 2x4s, plywood and luan; smaller wood pieces; miscellaneous hardware (nails, screws, etc.) approx. 30 theatre seats (with or without rolling platforms); 9--10 professionally built rolling platforms of varying heights with industrial wheels (used for seating, but can also be used onstage).

If your group is interested in any of these items, please contact Virginia DeMoss at vmdemoss@aol.com or 562-433-3363. Pickup only. The Found Theatre is located at 599 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90802.