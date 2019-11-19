First Look: Bucket List Cabaret: DARK & DIRTY Returns to Three Clubs on Monday, Nov 25

From the people who brought you 2018's critically acclaimed SILENCE! The Musical - Bucket List Theatre is re-launching their Bucket List Cabaret series starting with their Dark & Dirty set...NSFW has never been so fun!

Starring Kelly Brighton, Amanda Conlon, Dahlya Glick, Jeff LaGreca, Tyler Marcum, Philip McBride, Julie Ouellette, Suzanne Slade, Chris Yonan and Lindsay Zana

Directed by Amanda Conlon, Musical Direction by Chris Yonan

Bucket List Cabaret: Dark & Dirty takes place on Monday, November 25th, 2019 at 8:00pm (Doors open at 7:00pm), at The Three Clubs, 1123 Vine Street, Hollywood 90038.

Tickets are $15 and available at: https://www.bucketlisttheatre.com/tickets

For more info please visit: https://www.bucketlisttheatre.com/cabaret

Here's a quote from my review of the show. Trust me - get your tickets ASAP before this show sells out!

"Featuring an eclectic mix of sexy, DARK & DIRTY show tunes and comedy songs, Bucket List Cabaret invaded Three Clubs with an explosively entertaining evening of musical fun that kept its audience laughing from start to finish. I am not exactly sure how Ms. Conlon found (or perhaps created) such an amazing mix of naughty tunes, but I can say each one kept me laughing at the unexpected language and subject matter throughout the entire show. All of these enthusiastic performers seemed to be having the time of their lives onstage together, and I can only wonder how they managed to keep from laughing themselves at many of the lyrics! Do catch this DARK & DIRTY and incredibly fun show the next time Bucket List Cabaret brings it to a theater in the greater Los Angeles area."

-Shari Barrett, Broadway World





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories