Festival of Arts Showcases Permanent Art Collection in New Virtual Gallery

The Festival of Arts is pleased to announce the debut of an all new virtual exhibit, Nine Decades of Art - Selections from the Permanent Art Collection, on Friday, April 15th (World Art Day). Featured in this online gallery are chosen works from Festival's Collection by artists who have contributed to the organization's rich cultural history, spanning from the early 1900s to present day. To view the gallery, visit www.foapom.com/collection/virtual-exhibit.

"Artworks are windows into history and have the opportunity to give the viewer a more thoughtful representation of cultural activities related to a particular time period," shared Pat Sparkuhl, Permanent Art Collection Specialist. "With the Festival celebrating its 90th anniversary this summer, we can't think of a better way to reflect on the organization's past than through artwork that represents the art history and cultural evolution of this region."

Among the pieces on display are Virginia Woolley's 1932 painting, Flower Stalls - the first artwork ever sold at the Festival of Arts; Marco Sassone's 1986 Serigraph work titled Laguna Vista, and Joane Cromwell's 1935 oil painting titled Nature's Symphony.

The 3D immersive online gallery experience allows guests the unique opportunity to explore a selection of work from the Festival's Permanent Collection. Virtual guests may self-navigate around the gallery or take a guided art tour, and are encouraged to read the artists' bios to learn more about their backgrounds and careers in art.

In addition to the virtual exhibit, a pocket-sized art catalog is available to purchase exclusively through the Festival of Arts online store at www.foapom.com/product/collection-2019. Proceeds from the book will support the maintenance and restoration of the collection as well as future acquisitions. Cost is $10 per book.

The Festival's Permanent Art Collection, made up of over 1,000 pieces, is composed of an eclectic mix of two-dimensional and three-dimensional work that date back to the early 1900s. Expanded annually through purchases and donations, the collection includes painting, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, glass, photography, mixed media, furniture and jewelry that reflect the uniqueness and diversity that is synonymous with the Festival of Arts and the region surrounding it.

"We hope viewers enjoy this virtual exhibit and learn more about the Festival of Arts, its rich 90-year history, and the artists who created these magnificent pieces," added Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts Marketing and PR Director.

The virtual exhibit was produced by the Festival of Arts Marketing and PR team of Sharbie Higuchi and Meghan Perez with artwork selected by Permanent Art Collection Specialist Pat Sparkuhl. It is available free of cost to the public starting Friday, April 15, 2022. Stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Fine Arts Show visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, please visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.





ABOUT FESTIVAL OF ARTS

The Festival of Arts, a non-profit 501(c)(3), has always been a local leader that has helped with the growth and development of the community and the arts in Laguna Beach. Established in 1932, the Festival of Arts' mission is to promote, produce and sponsor events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts. For every summer for nearly 90 years, the Festival of Arts has produced two world-class events: The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and the Pageant of the Masters.