Feature Film REMEMBER WHEN... To Begin Production In 2023

"Remember When..." is a forthcoming feature film, based on a story about the power and perseverance of love, and how, through the power of love therein lies an ability to overcome betrayal, sickness and many obstacles along the way," states screenwriter Carrol Seguin. Writers include Seguin, and writing partner Ashley St. Jean, along with contributing writers Nancy Valen and Kamryn Alisha Seguin.

According to the film's IMDb page Feature Film - Remember When..., the drama is about Cadence Harlow and Logan Reed who are childhood friends that grew up together. They learn that they have always had a strong love connection. Logan moves to Los Angeles as his movie career begins to take off, and the two eventually part ways as Logan pursues his career. Will they reunite or continue to live separate lives? "It is a film that shows the strength and power of love," states executive producer and actress Lisa Pellegrene, " the audience will experience their roller coaster ride of emotions, and may ask themselves the question throughout the film - will love truly conquer all? It is definitely a film to inspire." Carrol Seguin's lead character Cadence is based on her own real life inspiration, relating to Seguin's personal experiences to include the power of perseverance.

"Remember When..." is slated for production by summer of 2023 in Los Angeles. Actress Nancy Valen, and Michael Campion have been cast, as well as Shekeb Sekander, Lisa Pellegrene, Kamryn Alisha Sequin, James Benjamin Shannon and Penelope Rose Sannon. Nancy Valen is best known for her roles on Baywatch and Ryan's Hope. Michael Campion portrayed Tyler Austin on Robo-Dog, and is best known for his role on Fuller House as Jackson Fuller. Sekander most recently appeared in two Tyler Perry productions, All the Queen's Men and The Have and the Have Nots, as well as his lead role in a TLC production, "I Love a Mama's Boy." Lisa Pellegrene is a known author of "Be Epic, Choose Love," and "A Glimpse Into the Sunshine," publicist, film producer, animal welfare advocate and actress who appeared in the Travel Channel's "World Best Beaches" Series namely, "Top 10 Southern California Beaches, the Catalina Island segment." James Benjamin Shannon and Carrol Seguin are also executive producers on the film in addition to Ms. Pellegrene.

Those interested in potentially becoming involved with the project can contact producers Carrol Seguin and Lisa Pellegrene via the contact information provided on the film's IMDb page.